Home Polymarket faces fresh legal challenges, new CFTC filings, Kalshi tops $1B, today in prediction market news LIVE

Polymarket faces fresh legal challenges, new CFTC filings, Kalshi tops $1B, today in prediction market news LIVE

Polymarket faces fresh legal challenges, new CFTC filings, Kalshi tops $1B, today in prediction market news LIVE

Today in prediction market news, we’re tracking the biggest stories as they unfold, including a pair of new legal challenges facing Polymarket, a U.S. Army soldier’s effort to dismiss the CFTC’s event-contract lawsuit before trial, changes to New Jersey’s prediction market legislation, newly posted CFTC filings from Novig, and Kalshi’s FIFA World Cup Winner market surpassing $1 billion in trading volume. Follow along for live updates on prediction markets, regulation, sports event trading, crypto, and the companies shaping the industry’s next chapter.

Coverage ended Updated 3 months ago

Prop firms get a prediction market upgrade

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Prediction markets are finding yet another new home. PropAccount.com has added prediction markets as a fully supported asset class to its white-label proprietary trading platform, allowing prop firms to offer event-based trading challenges alongside forex, futures, crypto, and equities without building separate infrastructure. In other words, if your prop firm was wondering what to add after Bitcoin and gold, the answer might just be "Who wins the election?" 

Sportsbooks are sending users to Kalshi

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Here's an interesting traffic pattern: sportsbook users appear to be discovering prediction markets—not the other way around. New Apptopia data shared by industry analyst Mick Bransfield shows the share of DraftKings users who also opened Kalshi jumped 45% between June 1 and June 22, while FanDuel-to-Kalshi crossover rose 35%. The reverse trend was notably weaker, suggesting sports bettors are increasingly branching into prediction markets rather than prediction market traders migrating to sportsbooks. 

Novig publishes new CFTC filings

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If you're the type who reads regulatory filings over breakfast, today is your lucky day. 

Novig has published a fresh batch of CFTC filings on its corporate website, including documents outlining its liquidity provider program, referral incentives, new member deposit program, points program, specified contracts program, and updates to its Ludlow Rule framework. 

Kalshi's World Cup market tops $1 billion

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That's one very expensive game of football. Kalshi's FIFA World Cup Winner market has officially surpassed $1 billion in trading volume, becoming the platform's largest market by a wide margin. 


For perspective, Kalshinomics CEO Aaron Brogan noted that the highest-volume non-sports market—the 2028 Democratic nominee contract—has traded about $143 million. The milestone underscores just how powerful global sporting events have become for regulated prediction markets, with traders piling into contracts more than a year before kickoff.

New Jersey softens prediction market tax plan

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New Jersey lawmakers have dramatically watered down their proposal to regulate prediction markets, swapping an ambitious licensing and enforcement regime for a much simpler 9% surtax on operator income.

 

Gone are the hefty 29.75% tax rate, licensing requirements, and million-dollar daily fines that initially grabbed headlines. The move suggests lawmakers may be taking a more measured approach while the courts sort out who actually gets to regulate prediction markets. 

It doesn't mean the Garden State is waving the white flag—just that it's putting away the bazooka and picking up a calculator instead.

Polymarket faces lawsuit over Bitcoin market resolution

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Just when Polymarket thought one lawsuit was enough for the day, another one arrived. A new complaint accuses the prediction market platform of changing the resolution rules on a Bitcoin-related market after trading had closed, allegedly turning what should have been a winning position into a losing one. The plaintiffs also claim Polymarket failed to pay out legitimate winners, raising fresh questions about transparency and market governance. 


Polymarket disputes the allegations, but the case is likely to renew debate over who gets the final say when prediction markets meet messy real-world outcomes. Another day, another courtroom.

US soldier challenges CFTC in Polymarket lawsuit

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Welcome to today's live blog.


The civil case against U.S. Army Special Forces soldier Gannon Ken Van Dyke is already heading for an early legal showdown after his lawyers asked a federal judge to fast-track consideration of their motion to dismiss the CFTC's lawsuit before trial. Their argument? The agency is stretching the Commodity Exchange Act beyond its limits, and the Polymarket contracts at the center of the case aren't swaps at all. 

Safe to say, today's opening bell is being rung in a courtroom. 

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The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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