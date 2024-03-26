Subscribe
Home PlayStation and Xbox users now get to play Cyberpunk 2077 free of charge

PlayStation and Xbox users now get to play Cyberpunk 2077 free of charge

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077’s redemption arc is only rivaled by that of No Man’s Sky. A rare, near-perfect example of a game that over-promised big time, came out big-ridden, and was roundly panned by, well everybody, has bounced back over the last couple of years to make it a virtually unmissable piece of gaming.

Now considerably past its v2.0 and with a great DLC to boot, the game that was once removed from the PlayStation Store because it was such a mess is now in a position where, if you haven’t played it yet, you now have the chance to give it a try without it costing you a bean.

This Easter weekend, PlayStation and Xbox users can spend five hours, totally free in Night City as unveiled in a post on X from the official Cyberpunk 2077 account. While five hours might not seem an overly long time, it is more than enough to get you acquainted with the darker side of the neon city and try out the game for yourself, and the best bit is that you don’t need to have a subscription to either console’s services either, you can just download the trial from the respective stores and get cracking, the only caveat being it is within the dates of the trial. You do not have to use all five hours in one go either, you can come and go as you please.

An image showing the dates the Cyberpunk 2077 trial will run

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 trial available?

The Cyberpunk 2077 trial will run between 28th March and April 1st and you can see the times on the image.

The trial only applies to the base game and includes no Phantom Liberty content, but it is not like you would get that far into it anyway and there is still more than enough to do during your time in the game.

It’s quite possible you tried Cyberpunk 2077 during its diabolical launch and have never looked at it since, well this is the opportunity to put that right.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Image from Honkai Star Rail, Into the Yawning Chasm / Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release time and date
Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release time and date countdown
Graeme Hanna
An image of a Dragon's Dogma 2 character at a campfire
How to increase Stamina in Dragons Dogma 2
Paul McNally
Cyberpunk 2077
PlayStation and Xbox users now get to play Cyberpunk 2077 free of charge
Paul McNally
An image of the Arisen in Dragon's Dogma 2.
How to get a bunch of flowers in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Paul McNally
A screen from Horizons Forbidden West showing a graphical enhancement applied
Best mods for Horizon Forbidden West
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image from Honkai Star Rail, Into the Yawning Chasm / Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release time and date
Gaming

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release time and date countdown
Graeme Hanna3 hours

The wait is almost over for Honkai Star Rail 2.1 “Into the Yawning Chasm”, and with it comes new characters and evolution of the story. Players will be able to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.