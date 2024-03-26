PlayStation and Xbox users now get to play Cyberpunk 2077 free of charge

Cyberpunk 2077’s redemption arc is only rivaled by that of No Man’s Sky. A rare, near-perfect example of a game that over-promised big time, came out big-ridden, and was roundly panned by, well everybody, has bounced back over the last couple of years to make it a virtually unmissable piece of gaming.

Now considerably past its v2.0 and with a great DLC to boot, the game that was once removed from the PlayStation Store because it was such a mess is now in a position where, if you haven’t played it yet, you now have the chance to give it a try without it costing you a bean.

This Easter weekend, PlayStation and Xbox users can spend five hours, totally free in Night City as unveiled in a post on X from the official Cyberpunk 2077 account. While five hours might not seem an overly long time, it is more than enough to get you acquainted with the darker side of the neon city and try out the game for yourself, and the best bit is that you don’t need to have a subscription to either console’s services either, you can just download the trial from the respective stores and get cracking, the only caveat being it is within the dates of the trial. You do not have to use all five hours in one go either, you can come and go as you please.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 trial available?

The Cyberpunk 2077 trial will run between 28th March and April 1st and you can see the times on the image.

The trial only applies to the base game and includes no Phantom Liberty content, but it is not like you would get that far into it anyway and there is still more than enough to do during your time in the game.

It’s quite possible you tried Cyberpunk 2077 during its diabolical launch and have never looked at it since, well this is the opportunity to put that right.