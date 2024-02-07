PlayStation 5 Beta update brings big changes to DualSense controllers and audio

If you are in the PS5 beta program a system update is rolling out to bring some changes just for you. Well, a select few at any rate.

This update is only being rolled out at this stage to a limited number of invited participants, but the intention is to release it globally “in the coming months”. Taking a look at what has changed, there has been a sizable update to the DualSense controller software which sees the following changes.

Controller speaker enhancements. The controller speakers can now produce higher volume sound, allowing you to hear in-game sounds and voice chat audio more clearly.



Improved noise cancellation. The mic input quality on these controllers has been improved, courtesy of a new AI machine learning model. Background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed, resulting in a better voice chat experience. Install the system software beta and update the controller device software to enjoy enhanced clarity of your voice chat audio when using the controller mic.



With this update, you may feel that the sounds coming from your controller speaker may sound louder. You can adjust the controller speaker volume from the control center.

There have also been changes made to Share Screen Interactions and players watching games in this way can interact in new ways.

The PlayStation blog states:

“Viewers can move a pointer around, send a ping, or draw a line on the shared screen, allowing them to highlight certain objects or areas to guide the host player more accurately. Viewers can send emoji-based reactions to the host’s screen to visually encourage and celebrate gameplay actions. Note: this feature is available by default but can be turned off by the host in the Share Screen settings. Both the host and the viewer must be participating in the beta to use this feature during the beta period.”

We aren’t sure just how many people have been invited to this PlayStation 5 beta update, or whether it will be rolled out further before its main launch, but it’s a good insight into what is coming to your DuelSense later in the year.