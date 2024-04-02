Pixel Washer will have you jet-washing those sprites until they are clean

One of the surprise hit games of the last 12 months was undoubtedly Square’s Powerwash Simulator. As a concept, it was a strange one to say the least, but the opportunity to gain some satisfaction from the chilled-out gameplay of just hosing stuff down proved hard to beat on pretty much any format you chose to play on.

With its success, including even getting a Warhammer 40k crossover DLC pack, it was perhaps inevitable that other power-washing games would make their way to the fore. Step forward Pixel Wash, an upcoming indie game from developer Matt Hackett.

Matt said in a post on Reddit: “It’s been interesting working on a game with essentially NO CHALLENGE! Usually, my games are brutally difficult, but Pixel Washer offers a relaxing atmosphere and gameplay where you play at your own pace, taking your time, and power-washing the lovely sprites at your leisure.

It’s still pretty early days (targeting PC next year) but there are already a handful of first-pass playable levels in the web demo. Interactions and light puzzles are in the works. If it looks like your cup of tea, add it to your Steam washlist!”

In Pixel Wash the aim is simple, wash everything down, where it differs from Powerwash Simulator, however, is the gloriously retro pixel graphics.

As you can see from the trailer below, this is going to be a huge success for anybody looking for anything with a relaxing gameplay loop. There are also a couple of demo levels you can play on Matt’s site too.

Already people are asking if the game will be moddable. And this could open up a world of spring-cleaning possibilities.

With the release of the full game not happening until 2025 if anybody finds themselves desperate for some powerwashing to do, then they are welcome to come and do the pavement in my front garden.