Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home PEPE Gave Your $100 A Comma In 3 Months_ Don’t Miss KAI

PEPE Gave Your $100 A Comma In 3 Months_ Don’t Miss KAI

Don't Miss Kai

If you only buy one meme coin this year, buy Pepe.

But if you buy two– make the second one Kai Cat Coin (KAI) on Ethereum.

This crypto cat’s presale is ending on July 4th and (KAI) is launching to crypto exchanges, where anything can happen to the free and fair market price of these tokens.

More on that below!

(Don’t kick yourself later for not reading to the bottom of this message.)

Why not hop into Web3 like the great American bullfrog, pounce on some liquidity pool staking rewards like a sweet Japanese bobtail cat, and then soar out of this mess with some coin in your pocket, in good comfort, with great dignity, like the regal American bald eagle?

I’ll tell you why do it:

Because in just 91 days from Feb. 25 earlier this year (remember what you were doing in February?) to May 27, Pepe Coin tokens (PEPE) on Ethereum turned your $100 into $1,213.66.

That’s it. That’s why.

Ethereum Meme Coins Like Pepe: Do The Math

Dear moonbats, do the math:

$100 + PEPE + 3 months = $1,213

Be there or be poor.

On Feb. 25, Pepe was trading for $0.000001376. Not at all very many moons later, the frog was on the moon, moving hands at $0.0000167 per 1 PEPE coin.

That was just a nice 12x of your money in 3 mos for an average annualized ROI of 4,854%. You owe it to your father, your grandfather, and his father– who worked hard or maybe didn’t, but either way never had anything this good financially as an investment opportunity.

It’s that simple.

If you know this, you do something.

Or you suffer.

You suffer from that awful sense of self-inflicted injury that you feel and know is true when you see a fat green cthulhu candle for a coin you read about, had a feeling about, and didn’t get.

That’s not just bad for your finances. Do that too much and it can lead to bad karma.

Now that you know, in case you didn’t already– you also owe it to your non-crypto friends and to every normie out there at a time like this in history who are all too scared of basic math and terrified of their money being weird to do something about this when there are kids paying cash for new cars they are barely old enough to drive because they were terrified to miss out.

Why You Don’t Want To Miss Kai Cat Coin

Kai token
Kai token

So here’s why you don’t want to miss Kai Cat Coin, regardless of what happened on the last round with Pepe Coin.

The reason projects like Pepe have done so well is they are a pressure valve to attract capital to the base layer ETH tokens on Ethereum with the potential for returns on investment like what Ethereum delivered investors when it first launched in 2015.

The base layer tokens still outperform most U.S. stocks most weeks and months, but they can’t suck in capital the way Ethereum used to. New issuance like Kai Cat Coin can. So the sea monsters in the Ethereum ocean are doing everything they can to keep growing their ocean.

This is how we are building it bigger. We are widening the corridors and adding more lanes. We are now accepting callers. Don’t wait another day—

Kai Cat Coin has a $10,000 airdrop contest running until the end of the pre-sale. It has a community engagement rewards pool and absolutely insane staking rewards so the KAI economy will hold its gravity and keep pulling in more capital to grow your investment.

Kai Cat Coin Has Raised Half A Million Dollars In Presale
Hurry! The Presale Ends And Coin Launches July 4th

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
James Spillane
Crypto Writer

James Spillane is a crypto trader and writer, producing analytical articles for ReadWrite on the latest market trends and price action of trending assets. Hailing from the UK, James is a BSc Physics graduate from Imperial College London and former Cadet Force Adult Volunteer with Bedfordshire & Hertfordshire Army Cadet Force. When not writing and editing, James enjoys working out and travelling, currently working remotely in South East Asia. James' latest coverage focuses on the growing meme coin market, tracking assets like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu and newer contenders to their market share.

Related News

DOGE2014
Doge2014 Presents the Second Chance to Experience Dogecoin’s Starting Price and Ride the Wave Up Again
James Spillane
Don't Miss Kai
PEPE Gave Your $100 A Comma In 3 Months_ Don’t Miss KAI
James Spillane
Kai Cat Coin Presale Price ($KAI) Ends Tomorrow!
Last Chance To Buy – Kai Cat Coin Presale Price ($KAI) Ends Tomorrow!
James Spillane
Dreamcars Crypto is Driving the Future of Luxury Car Investments
How Dreamcars Crypto is Driving the Future of Luxury Car Investments
James Spillane
Dreamcars Luxury Ownership for revenue Generaltion
Dreamcars: Own Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, and Mercedes, Spending Just $10 While You Earn Profit
James Spillane

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

DOGE2014
Sponsored

Doge2014 Presents the Second Chance to Experience Dogecoin’s Starting Price and Ride the Wave Up Again
James Spillane2 hours

This year marks 10 years since Dogecoin started trading; a new crypto project has been created to celebrate this and create an ecosystem that will help investors relive DOGE’s experience...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.