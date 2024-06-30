PEPE Gave Your $100 A Comma In 3 Months_ Don’t Miss KAI

If you only buy one meme coin this year, buy Pepe.

But if you buy two– make the second one Kai Cat Coin (KAI) on Ethereum.

This crypto cat’s presale is ending on July 4th and (KAI) is launching to crypto exchanges, where anything can happen to the free and fair market price of these tokens.

More on that below!

(Don’t kick yourself later for not reading to the bottom of this message.)

Why not hop into Web3 like the great American bullfrog, pounce on some liquidity pool staking rewards like a sweet Japanese bobtail cat, and then soar out of this mess with some coin in your pocket, in good comfort, with great dignity, like the regal American bald eagle?

I’ll tell you why do it:

Because in just 91 days from Feb. 25 earlier this year (remember what you were doing in February?) to May 27, Pepe Coin tokens (PEPE) on Ethereum turned your $100 into $1,213.66.

That’s it. That’s why.

Ethereum Meme Coins Like Pepe: Do The Math

Dear moonbats, do the math:

$100 + PEPE + 3 months = $1,213

Be there or be poor.

On Feb. 25, Pepe was trading for $0.000001376. Not at all very many moons later, the frog was on the moon, moving hands at $0.0000167 per 1 PEPE coin.

That was just a nice 12x of your money in 3 mos for an average annualized ROI of 4,854%. You owe it to your father, your grandfather, and his father– who worked hard or maybe didn’t, but either way never had anything this good financially as an investment opportunity.

It’s that simple.

If you know this, you do something.

Or you suffer.

You suffer from that awful sense of self-inflicted injury that you feel and know is true when you see a fat green cthulhu candle for a coin you read about, had a feeling about, and didn’t get.

That’s not just bad for your finances. Do that too much and it can lead to bad karma.

Now that you know, in case you didn’t already– you also owe it to your non-crypto friends and to every normie out there at a time like this in history who are all too scared of basic math and terrified of their money being weird to do something about this when there are kids paying cash for new cars they are barely old enough to drive because they were terrified to miss out.

Why You Don’t Want To Miss Kai Cat Coin

So here’s why you don’t want to miss Kai Cat Coin, regardless of what happened on the last round with Pepe Coin.

The reason projects like Pepe have done so well is they are a pressure valve to attract capital to the base layer ETH tokens on Ethereum with the potential for returns on investment like what Ethereum delivered investors when it first launched in 2015.

The base layer tokens still outperform most U.S. stocks most weeks and months, but they can’t suck in capital the way Ethereum used to. New issuance like Kai Cat Coin can. So the sea monsters in the Ethereum ocean are doing everything they can to keep growing their ocean.

This is how we are building it bigger. We are widening the corridors and adding more lanes. We are now accepting callers. Don’t wait another day—

Kai Cat Coin has a $10,000 airdrop contest running until the end of the pre-sale. It has a community engagement rewards pool and absolutely insane staking rewards so the KAI economy will hold its gravity and keep pulling in more capital to grow your investment.

Kai Cat Coin Has Raised Half A Million Dollars In Presale

Hurry! The Presale Ends And Coin Launches July 4th