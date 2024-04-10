Palworld patch brings save game headaches for Xbox users as devs urge players not to load it

It seems a long while since Palworld was the game on the tip of everybody’s tongue and while those initial heady days of attracting attention from the likes of Nintendo’s lawyers have certainly quietened down, the developers at Pocketpair continue to update their game and bring with it new features, not all of them wanted.

Alongside the recent patch that brought Palworld’s first Raid boss to the party, it seems the patch also brought with it a gremlin that is wreaking havoc with multiplayer save games.

In a post on Palworld’s official X account, the devs warned:

“In the Xbox version v0.2.0.6 that was released today, we have confirmed an issue where multiplayer player save data is not being loaded correctly when multiplayer save data from an older version is loaded.

“This issue is currently being investigated by the development team. In the meantime, we apologize but please do not try to load multiplayer data on Xbox.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you.”

In the Xbox version v0.2.0.6 that was released today, we have confirmed an issue where multiplayer player save data is not being loaded correctly when multiplayer save data from an older version is loaded.

This issue is currently being investigated by the development team. In the… https://t.co/ilDx4fydcr — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) April 9, 2024

Since this initial post it seems the devs have now identified the issue and are preparing a hotfix to sort out the problem and further posted reiterating the need to not load any multiplayer data and also introduced a further caveat:

“We have identified the cause and are currently developing a patch to fix this issue.

Please do not load the affected save data until the patch is released.

“Please Note:

“Multiplayer save data created in a multiplayer game after Xbox version v0.2.0.6 will no longer be able to be loaded after the above patch is released.

“We are really sorry for this inconvenience and ask that you try to not load any multiplayer data until this fix is applied soon. Thank you.”

So it looks as if any progress has been made since the first patch by those not affected could well be lost going forward. Not ideal but at least things look like they will be sorted out quickly.

This is actually the second time there has been an issue with Xbox saves after a Palworld patch was pushed out. Hopefully, it will now be the last.