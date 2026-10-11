Wyoming’s Select Committee on Gaming unanimously sponsored draft legislation to ban online sweepstakes games, a proposal that would make operating them a felony but does not yet change the law. The measure would clarify a disputed area for state regulators and put operators on notice that the state may treat these games as illegal gambling.

Draft targets operators, not a settled legal category

The committee’s proposal concerns online sweepstakes games in which prizes are awarded by chance. Wyoming already bars online casinos, while online sports wagering and fantasy sports contests are permitted; sweepstakes games occupy less clearly defined ground under current state law.

A mobile device showing an online casino-style game. – Unsplash Photo: Niek Doup

That uncertainty has created a jurisdictional loop. When complaints arrive, the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Unit may view the games as gambling and refer them to the Wyoming Gaming Commission, which can send them back because the issue may fall under consumer-protection law. The proposed ban would make the state’s position clearer and, if enacted, expose operators to felony liability.

Wyoming’s move is part of a wider state-level debate over how online casino-style products fit within existing rules. The distinction matters for online casino gaming frameworks, where lawmakers and regulators have to determine which products can operate and under what conditions.

The committee also sponsored a separate draft updating fingerprinting requirements for certain people regulated by the Gaming Commission. That proposal addresses a different part of the state’s gaming oversight, rather than the legal status of sweepstakes games.

Industry attorney objects to the proposed scope

Bill Gantz, an attorney for sweepstakes gaming company VGW, argued that the draft could reach too broadly and conflict with Wyoming’s current treatment of sweepstakes tied to purchases of goods or services. Federal law requires such sweepstakes to offer an alternative method of entry, allowing people to participate without buying anything. Gantz told lawmakers that VGW has operated online sweepstakes games in the state since 2012.

The products can resemble online casinos, but Wyoming currently treats them differently. Online casinos accept real money and pay cash prizes, while sweepstakes games are free to play and treated as promotional advertising under the state’s Consumer Protection Act. Affie Ellis, a former state senator and attorney representing Bally’s Corporation, told lawmakers the visual resemblance can obscure that distinction.

The disagreement goes to the practical effect of the draft: whether a free-entry promotional model remains permissible or whether operating the games would instead trigger the state’s gambling prohibition. Other states’ enforcement choices have also affected operators’ ability to serve residents, as seen in Arizona’s cease-and-desist actions against online gambling operators.

Gaming growth puts regulation in focus

Wyoming lawmakers are considering the proposal amid rising wagering activity. Nicholas Larramendy, executive director of the Wyoming Gaming Commission, told lawmakers that about $2.7 billion was wagered across all forms of legalized gambling in the state last year. He said 2026 was on track to exceed $3 billion.

The Legislature formed the Select Committee on Gaming in 2025 to address gaming issues. The sweepstakes proposal adds a specific enforcement question to that work: which agency handles complaints when a product appears to combine promotional entry with casino-style play. State-level rule changes can also affect operator plans and timelines, as legal challenges over Maine’s online casino rules illustrate.

The Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. – Photo: Carol M Highsmith / CC0

The committee’s unanimous sponsorship advances the draft, but the proposed felony ban is not in force. It must go through further legislative action before it can take effect, leaving operators and regulators to track both the bill’s progress and any clarification of which agency would handle complaints in the meantime.