Home Wyoming Panel Backs Felony Penalty for Online Sweepstakes

Wyoming Panel Backs Felony Penalty for Online Sweepstakes

Smartphone with an abstract sweepstakes game beside a Wyoming capitol silhouette

Wyoming’s Select Committee on Gaming unanimously sponsored draft legislation to ban online sweepstakes games, a proposal that would make operating them a felony but does not yet change the law. The measure would clarify a disputed area for state regulators and put operators on notice that the state may treat these games as illegal gambling.

Draft targets operators, not a settled legal category

The committee’s proposal concerns online sweepstakes games in which prizes are awarded by chance. Wyoming already bars online casinos, while online sports wagering and fantasy sports contests are permitted; sweepstakes games occupy less clearly defined ground under current state law.

A person's hand holding a smartphone displaying an Egyptian-themed slot machine game
A mobile device showing an online casino-style game. – Photo: Niek Doup / Unsplash

That uncertainty has created a jurisdictional loop. When complaints arrive, the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Unit may view the games as gambling and refer them to the Wyoming Gaming Commission, which can send them back because the issue may fall under consumer-protection law. The proposed ban would make the state’s position clearer and, if enacted, expose operators to felony liability.

Wyoming’s move is part of a wider state-level debate over how online casino-style products fit within existing rules. The distinction matters for online casino gaming frameworks, where lawmakers and regulators have to determine which products can operate and under what conditions.

The committee also sponsored a separate draft updating fingerprinting requirements for certain people regulated by the Gaming Commission. That proposal addresses a different part of the state’s gaming oversight, rather than the legal status of sweepstakes games.

Industry attorney objects to the proposed scope

Bill Gantz, an attorney for sweepstakes gaming company VGW, argued that the draft could reach too broadly and conflict with Wyoming’s current treatment of sweepstakes tied to purchases of goods or services. Federal law requires such sweepstakes to offer an alternative method of entry, allowing people to participate without buying anything. Gantz told lawmakers that VGW has operated online sweepstakes games in the state since 2012.

The products can resemble online casinos, but Wyoming currently treats them differently. Online casinos accept real money and pay cash prizes, while sweepstakes games are free to play and treated as promotional advertising under the state’s Consumer Protection Act. Affie Ellis, a former state senator and attorney representing Bally’s Corporation, told lawmakers the visual resemblance can obscure that distinction.

The disagreement goes to the practical effect of the draft: whether a free-entry promotional model remains permissible or whether operating the games would instead trigger the state’s gambling prohibition. Other states’ enforcement choices have also affected operators’ ability to serve residents, as seen in Arizona’s cease-and-desist actions against online gambling operators.

Gaming growth puts regulation in focus

Wyoming lawmakers are considering the proposal amid rising wagering activity. Nicholas Larramendy, executive director of the Wyoming Gaming Commission, told lawmakers that about $2.7 billion was wagered across all forms of legalized gambling in the state last year. He said 2026 was on track to exceed $3 billion.

The Legislature formed the Select Committee on Gaming in 2025 to address gaming issues. The sweepstakes proposal adds a specific enforcement question to that work: which agency handles complaints when a product appears to combine promotional entry with casino-style play. State-level rule changes can also affect operator plans and timelines, as legal challenges over Maine’s online casino rules illustrate.

Front exterior view of the Wyoming State Capitol building with its golden dome under a blue sky.
The Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. – Photo: Carol M Highsmith / CC0

The committee’s unanimous sponsorship advances the draft, but the proposed felony ban is not in force. It must go through further legislative action before it can take effect, leaving operators and regulators to track both the bill’s progress and any clarification of which agency would handle complaints in the meantime.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
ReadWrite
Editor

ReadWrite's editorial staff consists of journalists, editors, and experts across iGaming & Technology. Over 20 years of combined experience and the latest in technology, AI, and research tooling backstop this team and help us inform the next generation.

Related News

Editorial illustration of a courtroom gavel over an abstract sports field representing a Florida betting lawsuit.
Florida Lawsuit Puts DraftKings’ Prediction Products to Test
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of federal and state authorities contesting control over prediction markets
Who Controls Prediction Markets? Federal and State Powers Collide
ReadWrite
Silhouette of a person looking at multiple financial trading screens with charts against a sunset landscape.
Crypto and Event Trading Could Join One Blockchain.com Service
ReadWrite
A pile of gold-colored Bitcoin coins with a digital blockchain graphic in the background
CFTC staffing cuts test regulator as crypto markets expand
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone behind a red barrier representing gaps in protection for Michigan self-excluded gamblers
Michigan Self-Excluded Players Lack Protection on Offshore Sites
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Editorial illustration of a courtroom gavel over an abstract sports field representing a Florida betting lawsuit.
News

Florida Lawsuit Puts DraftKings’ Prediction Products to Test
ReadWrite16 hours

The Seminole Tribe has sued DraftKings in Broward County, alleging the company is offering unlicensed sports betting in Florida and violating the Tribe’s exclusive position under the state’s 2021 gaming...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software