Ohio Republicans recommend state legalise online gambling

Three political representatives in Ohio have penned a joint letter to the state making a case for the introduction of iGaming.

The trio of Ohio House Republicans, Jay Edwards, Jeff LaRe, and Cindy Abrahms, want the Buckeye State to introduce online casino games and iLottery, following the green light given to sportsbooks in January last year.

A study commission report, assessing the future of gambling in Ohio, included the letter proposing the legalizing of iGaming as a “net benefit” to the state. The report showed a majority of Ohio General Assembly members also recommended approval.

There was bipartisan support for the evolution of the gaming industry, even though Republicans are firmly in control in Ohio, at Senate, House, and Governor levels.

“While the state should proceed with caution and care with any expansion of this magnitude, with the right regulatory framework, these types of gaming can thrive with nominal impact to our current system,” the representatives detailed in the letter.

Ohio can act as a bellwether for iGaming change elsewhere

The communication also included a forecast for further growth on the potential introduction of iGaming next year.

“Looking at other states who have implemented either or both iLottery and iGaming, we see significant increases to tax revenues generated with greater participation but also that in-person sales continued to increase,” it read.

The proposals will meet resistance along the way as only seven other US states provide online casino and lottery provisions. Lawmakers have found the pursuit to be difficult, despite the introduction of online sports betting in more than 25 states.

Other jurisdictions within the US will be looking at Ohio, with interest, to gauge how its legislators cast their votes and what is contained in the bills. The Midwest state is sometimes considered a bellwether for political developments so it could influence further movement on iGaming elsewhere.

