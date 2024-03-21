Subscribe
Home Pennsylvania iGaming revenue reaches record $184.9m in February

Pennsylvania iGaming revenue reaches record $184.9m in February

Pennsylvania
TL:DR

  • Pennsylvania achieves a record iGaming revenue of $184.9 million in February, marking a significant increase despite declines in other gaming sectors.
  • The state's total gaming revenue rose by 9% year-on-year to nearly $500 million, with iGaming slots and table games showing substantial growth.
  • While online poker and sports wagering revenues faced declines, Pennsylvania's overall gaming performance reflects a robust and expanding iGaming market.

The state of Pennsylvania has raked in a record iGaming revenue for the month of February to the tune of $184.9m.

The Keystone State did however map year-on-year declines in all the other markets involving staking in sports betting markets.

Pennsylvanian iGaming record profit

The report from the Pennsylvanian Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reports a 9% overall increase in total gaming from February 2023 to 2024. This figure would sit at an impressive $499,093,210 overall for the haul from games of chance across the year.

The returns from retail slot machines was “$202,742,794, a 0.04% decrease in revenue when compared to the $202,822,213 generated in February 2023,” according to the report. This shows a small dip in contrast to the previous year, but retail slots remain the largest source of iGaming revenue for the state.

IGaming slot revenue saw a significant 35.6% jump from $92m to $125.9m, and internet table games more than doubled with from $36m to $56.6m, a 56.7% increase.

Online poker seen an 8.3% revenue decline to $2.4m, the only major negative report alongside the sports wagering figures.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course led the pack of operators with a 36.8% year-on-year increase in iGaming coming in at $77.3m, with Valley Forge Casino Resort the next in line with $44.8m, taking home the bronze was Rivers Casino Philadelphia on $29.3m for the year.

Pennsylvania would also see a 30% decline in taxable sports wagering revenue, which would also mark a year-on-year decline. This was despite an increase in annual revenue which the report would highlight as “$661,740,812 or 10.38% above the February 2023 total of $599,529,429.”

Valley Forge Casino would be the standout across the year for the Keystone State with annual revenue of $17.7m with Hollywood Casino at the Meadows trailing behind on $7.6m. The Fantasy Contest revenue market would see a 5% decline from 2023’s watermark and Video Gaming Terminals (VGT) in the state would see a marginal dip by 2.4%.

The report would say of the VGT’s that “By the end of February 2024, all VGT Operators offered the maximum permitted five machines at 72 qualified truck stop establishments, compared to five machines at 66 establishments at this time last year.”

The PGCB is currently promoting gambling awareness month for the state and took to X to promote their activity to tackle problem gambling:

Image: Pexels.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania iGaming revenue reaches record $184.9m in February
Brian-Damien Morgan
Sky Sports Promo
Sky Bet makes change to deposit limits
Brian-Damien Morgan
DraftKings Inc confirms executive changes at the company as the gambling platform targets strategic growth
DraftKings confirms exec changes to deliver ‘significant profitability’
Graeme Hanna
KSC
Kansas City Chiefs consider sports wagering implications
Brian-Damien Morgan
Ladbroke’s gambling group Entain makes first move to sell PartyPoker
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

News

YouTube TV's Multiview feature could soon roll out to iPhones and iPads
Rachael Davies5 mins

Some users have claimed to see YouTube TV's Multiview feature on iOS devices, suggesting it could soon roll out officially to iPhones and iPads. The Multiview option is already available...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.