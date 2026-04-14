Oakland police moved in on what they say was an illegal gambling setup in East Oakland on April 9, shutting it down after building a case tied to repeated complaints and a pattern of violence.

According to an official Facebook post, officers served a search warrant in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue, working alongside federal and local partners. Investigators say the location had been on their radar for some time, citing a recent shooting along with ongoing concerns raised by neighbors and earlier violent incidents linked to the same address.

OPD, in coordination with federal and local law enforcement partners, executed a search warrant at a suspected illegal gambling operation on 4/9/26, in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue.



The investigation began following a recent shooting.



More in the link:https://t.co/twUxnWhxz2 pic.twitter.com/gyCcPoicrn — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 13, 2026

When officers entered the property, they detained 10 people. Three of them were arrested because they had outstanding felony warrants, according to police.

Authorities say the search turned up a mix of evidence they believe supports the illegal gambling case. Officers recovered narcotics, a firearm, cash, and equipment associated with gambling operations.

Police have not released the names of those arrested, and they have shared few details about the shooting that helped drive the investigation. They say the case is still active and developing.

Oakland Police illegal gambling raid part of a wider crackdown

Investigators say the operation reflects a general push to respond to community concerns and crack down on locations tied to recurring crime. In this case, police point to neighborhood complaints as a key factor that helped bring attention to the suspected activity.

The department is urging residents to keep reporting suspected illegal gambling or other dangerous activity, saying those tips can help officers step in before situations escalate further.

That enforcement effort comes as authorities pursue related cases tied to underground gambling in Oakland. In a separate case reported by ReadWrite, an alleged illegal casino operator in the city is now facing multiple felony charges.

Police say community reporting plays a critical role in identifying these sites and building cases against those involved.

The April 9 raid was part of a coordinated effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies, though officials have not said how long the investigation had been underway or whether more arrests are expected.

For now, detectives are continuing to review the evidence collected at the scene while they look into whether additional charges could follow. Authorities say the investigation remains open as they track down leads and work to determine the full scope of the suspected operation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Featured image: Oakland Police via Facebook