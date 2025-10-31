Popular Search Terms

Illegal casino operator charged with multiple felonies in Oakland after high-speed chase

Oakland Police Department image of an illegal casino scene. Illegal casino operator charged with multiple felonies in Oakland after high-speed chase

Oakland Police Department has charged a suspected illegal casino manager with multiple felony charges.

An Dao, 44, has been charged with multiple felony counts following a high-speed chase that saw Oakland police follow him throughout the city. This came after a shooting related to an alleged illegal casino ring, managed by Dao.

Inmate records from Alameda County Sheriff’s Office show that Dao’s most recent arrest on October 2 was based on multiple charges, including but not limited to possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm in a city, unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, and evading an officer. He is currently being held at Santa Rita Jail, with his bail amount set at $350,000.

The pretrial hearing is due to take place on November 7 at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse. The current charges come on the heels of previous felony charges after an arrest on September 29.

A high-speed chase in Oakland

While the jail log defines Dao’s profession as a landscaper, police authorities allege that Dao is the manager of a gambling shack on the 1300 block of East 15th Street. The location was raided on September 17, three days after a nonfatal shooting took place at a gambling den nearby. Allegedly, the shooter was in a BMW that police suspect belonged to Dao. He was identified as a person of interest in the shooting at that point, but was not charged, according to court records.

On September 29, police attempted to pull Dao over for driving without a front license plate, sparking a high-speed chase along East 12th Street until East 10th Street. A stun gun and body armor were found inside the BMW.

This comes after Oakland authorities believe there are links between dozens of nonfatal shootings in 2025 alone, suspected to be connected to rivalries between illegal gambling groups. Violent behavior has been linked to similar gambling networks across the US, including in San Diego and North Carolina.

Featured image: Oakland Police Department

Rachael Davies
Rachael Davies

