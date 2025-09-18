NY fire department finds an illegal gambling den during an inspection

An FDNY Bureau of Fire Prevention (BFP) investigation into a complaint about illegal lithium-ion battery charging has led to the discovery of an alleged gambling den.

The fire department was on Elizabeth Street in Manhattan when they found ‘dangerous and unlawful conditions’, including “gambling machines, counterfeit goods, unsafe living conditions, and hazardous battery charging.”

It was upon gaining access to the buildings that FDNY Fire Protection Inspectors discovered the front and rear cellars of both buildings had been converted into illegal sleeping areas.

The cellar hallways are said to have also been changed into single room occupancies that were “crowded with mattresses, clutter, hot places, and space heaters.” None of the rooms had secondary exits either, with the department calling the nature of the cellar as ‘mazelike’.

The sleeping areas that were found were considered severe life risks due to the lack of secondary egress and heavy clutter.

Alleged gambling parlor with slot machines found by NY fire department

“What our Fire Prevention members found on Tuesday was a disaster waiting to happen,” said FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker in a news release.

“Illegal living conditions and unsafe battery charging can create deadly conditions for residents and for firefighters responding to emergencies. Every complaint we investigate has the potential to save lives, and this inspection was one of them.”

It was then, through further investigation into the property, that an alleged gambling parlor with slot machines and a storage space filled with counterfeit designer bags and accessories was found. Lithium-ion batteries were also said to have been found charging throughout the illegally converted cellar space.

“Due to the life-threatening conditions uncovered, the FDNY requested the Department of Buildings (DOB) and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to respond,” the press release states.

“The DOB issued a partial vacate order for the cellar spaces of both buildings and NYPD Vice confiscated the gambling equipment and counterfeit items. BFP issued two FDNY summons and two Criminal Summons to 118 and 120 Elizabeth Street.”

Featured Image: Via Fire Department of New York news release