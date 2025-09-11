Home Seminole Gaming’s COO speaks out against rise in illegal gambling in Florida

Seminole Gaming's COO speaks out against rise in illegal gambling in Florida. David Hoenemeyer in a black suit, white shirt and grey tie, smiling. Seminole Gaming logo beside him on top of orange and yellow background.

Seminole Gaming’s COO, David Hoenemeyer, has released a statement as Florida wrestles with a rising illegal gambling industry. In recent months, the state has been host to several busts and stings, weeding out illegal gambling rings.

As we’ve previously reported, Florida has had a series of cases involving illegal gambling. Most recently, a raid found 11 stores housing illegal gambling machines. Cape Coral police seized over $500K in another raid, while nearly 250 machines were seized in yet another raid. That’s just in August.

Hoenemeyer’s statement speaks out against illegal gambling, particularly targeting the ramifications that come with gambling. Outside of the taxation issue, he brings up that these gambling houses often “prey on people who are unaware” of what they’re actually doing.

As there’s no legal backing for these backroom casinos, any issues that arise around the act of gambling won’t be able to easily sorted. Hoenemeyer speculates that these backroom casinos would also be used for drug-related activity, as well as “violent criminal activity”.

A reason given for their persistence is that the Florida law enforcement doesn’t have the resources, meaning that they’re lagging behind. However, it’s comparable to a hydra, with Hoenemeyer stating that as soon as “one illegal gambling house is closed down, another pops up in a strip mall down the street.”

Florida has strict anti-gambling laws, with two counties allowed to operate slot machines, and a litany of various restrictions for other types of gambling.

What gambling is legal in Florida?

From the Florida Gaming website, here’s what’s legal in the Sunshine State:

  • Pari-mutuel wagering on live and intertrack horse and jai-alai activities at licensed racetracks and jai-alai frontons
  • Casino gambling, including slots and table games, on certain Indian tribal lands
  • The Florida lottery games
  • Poker and Dominoes played for money, but only in a licensed cardrooms
  • Penny-ante games including poker, pinochle, bridge, rummy, canasta, hearts, dominoes, and mah-jongg may be played outside a cardroom only if the winnings of any player in a single game do not exceed $10 in value
  • Slot machine gaming at one of the eight licensed pari-mutuel facilities located in Miami-Dade or Broward Counties
  • Bingo, sweepstakes, and drawings for chance, if they comply with state law

It’s not the first time a warning has come out from Florida gambling outfits. The Florida Miccosukee tribe has recently had to come out and warn that illicit adverts using their branding are not to be followed, as online gambling is illegal in the state. ReadWrite also previously reported on the rise of illegal gambling in the US, with recent studies putting it at 74% of all gambling in the country goes towards illegal or offshore outfits.

Featured image: Hard Rock / Seminole Gaming

Joel Loynds
Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

