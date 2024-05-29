Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Some games age like fine wine, but do wines age like fine games? This unique vino has had a gaming soundtrack pumped into it

Some games age like fine wine, but do wines age like fine games? This unique vino has had a gaming soundtrack pumped into it

NieR Automata wine

We can probably preface this entire story with a single word. Japan. Home of uniquely absurd and gaming collectibles. Despite knowing this, this one is still a bit bonkers.

I will be the first to admit, that after years of being a games journalist, I have very few of my senses remaining in tip-top condition. Any palate I once had has long since dissolved away, and I will freely admit that all wine tastes largely the same to me. Red, white, it matters not, but I do like a gaming collectible.

Japanese retailer Onkyo has just released two limited edition wines that have been aged in their barrels while having the soundtrack to NieR Automata pumped through the wood into the juice beyond. Presumably this pounding anime soundtrack has excited the molecules and brought out some unique flavor – I’m getting hints of bullet and a waft of neon.

These wines are described as “Music Shaken Aged Wine” and are labeled 2B and 9S after the game’s characters.

From looking at the images on the site it seems that an amplifier and a speaker were attached to each barrel with wires dangling off them that make it look like a massive bomb. Personally, I would be sending on one of those robots to investigate before accepting a glass of this plonk.

Including tax the bottles sell for a smidge over $75 at current exchange rates (12,000 Yen) and you can get them shipped abroad. This doesn’t seem too bad for a unique gaming collectible and the package also comes with a limited edition NieR glass as well, which is more of a tumbler than a wine glass I think, but I am not a sommelier, so who knows.

If you are looking for an extremely quirky gift for that gamer in your life, well you aren’t going to beat this in a hurry. If NieR isn’t for you we did look at a Fallout backpack recently as well.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

NieR Automata wine
Some games age like fine wine, but do wines age like fine games? This unique vino has had a gaming soundtrack pumped into it
Paul McNally
YuoTube Playables home screen
YouTube Playables arrives – what are the best games to play?
Paul McNally
Signature League of Legends image
League of Legends fans irate at $500 bundle celebrating its greatest player
Brian-Damien Morgan
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 promo image
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gets a live-action trailer starring 1990s world leaders
Brian-Damien Morgan
A dragon unleashing a torrent of balefire on a human knight
Dragon’s Dogma 2 sells 3 million copies in just two months
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

NieR Automata wine
Gaming

Some games age like fine wine, but do wines age like fine games? This unique vino has had a gaming soundtrack pumped into it
Paul McNally7 mins

We can probably preface this entire story with a single word. Japan. Home of uniquely absurd and gaming collectibles. Despite knowing this, this one is still a bit bonkers. I...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.