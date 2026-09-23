Home New York Sportsbook Transparency Bill Reaches Hochul

New York Sportsbook Transparency Bill Reaches Hochul

Blank betting account statement with abstract financial charts on a dark editorial background

Both chambers of the New York Legislature have approved bill A10329, sending it to Gov. Kathy Hochul for review. If she signs it, regulated sportsbooks operating in the state would be required to send players monthly account statements starting Jan. 1, 2027.

The bill would make New York the first US state to mandate this kind of recurring disclosure for sports bettors, according to the primary reporting on the measure.

What the Statements Would Cover

Under the bill, sportsbooks would have to send customers a monthly summary covering deposits, wagers, winnings, and losses, along with net win or loss and total wagers for the period. The statements would also list time spent on the platform, any bonuses or credits applied to the account, and information on responsible-gambling tools.

Operators would additionally need to give customers access to their betting history. The stated goal is straightforward: give bettors a clearer way to track their own activity and catch early signs of problem gambling before it escalates. The bill would not change the tax revenue New York collects from legal sports betting – it’s a disclosure requirement, not a fiscal one.

How the Bill Got Here

The Assembly signed off on A10329 before the Senate took it up. The Senate then passed the measure unanimously, and no lawmakers voted against it at any point during the review process – a rare show of consensus for gambling-related legislation in a state that has previously clashed with operators over how they market to bettors, and separately battled prediction-market platforms over what counts as legal wagering, as seen in a federal judge’s rejection of Kalshi’s injunction bid in the state.

With Senate approval secured, the bill moved to Hochul’s desk, where it now sits awaiting her signature or veto.

Why This Matters for Bettors

The practical shift for players is less about new protections baked into the platforms themselves and more about visibility: instead of relying solely on in-app history that operators control and design, bettors would get a regular, standardized record of their own activity delivered to them directly.

That kind of transparency has been a recurring flashpoint in sports betting. Sportsbooks have faced scrutiny over how they use behavioral data to target promotions, an issue raised in reporting on DraftKings’ use of loss predictions in its promotional targeting, and over how operators manage high-value customers, which drew congressional scrutiny of FanDuel’s VIP program. A mandated monthly statement wouldn’t stop targeted marketing, but it would give bettors a harder data point to weigh against it.

What Happens Next

The immediate question is whether Hochul signs the bill. New York’s gambling regulators have not publicly detailed how they’ll handle rollout, so operators and bettors alike are left waiting on both the governor’s decision and the state’s follow-through on implementation.

If she signs, the Jan. 1, 2027 start date gives sportsbooks roughly a year to build out the reporting infrastructure. For now, A10329 remains one signature away from reshaping how New York’s regulated operators talk to their customers about money.

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