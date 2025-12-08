New York is now the sixth state to clearly outlaw online sweepstakes casinos after Governor Kathy Hochul signed Senate Bill 5935. The new law goes after the sweepstakes casino operators themselves along with the companies that help them run, from payment processors to geolocation firms and media partners.

Anyone who breaks the law can be fined between $10,000 and $100,000 for each violation. In cases where it applies, someone could also lose a gaming license or the chance to get one in the future. Licensed online sports betting is still allowed in New York, but sweepstakes casinos are now officially off limits.

BREAKING: New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed Senate Bill 5935 into law and NY becomes the 6th state to expressly ban online sweepstakes casinos by statute. pic.twitter.com/H4MR8XRsrS — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) December 6, 2025

The law blocks anyone connected to the gaming industry from running, managing, or promoting online sweepstakes games. It gives enforcement power to the New York State Gaming Commission, the State Police, and the Attorney General.

Online sweepstakes casinos pull out of New York following bill signing

Right after the bill became law, a few sweepstakes style platforms seemed to pull out of the state. Users of the sports prediction apps Novig and ProphetX posted on social media that they could no longer access the services from within New York.

And now @Novig has informed its New York customers it is no longer available in the state. pic.twitter.com/3DILFtdK0p — RLinnehanSR (@RLinnehanSR) December 6, 2025

Sweepstakes casino companies have been under increasing pressure across the country as more lawmakers and regulators take action. California has already put its own ban in place, and other states have been issuing cease and desist orders. New York has been stepping up its efforts against forms of online gambling it considers unauthorized, including sweepstakes casinos and prediction markets.

In June, Attorney General Letitia James said she had sent cease and desist letters to more than two dozen sweepstakes platforms such as Chumba and Fliff. Lawmakers passed the bill that same month, but according to the Senate website it was not sent to Governor Hochul until December 1. She signed it on Friday, putting New York in line with other states that have banned the dual currency sweepstakes model.

The move came despite industry resistance. In October, the Social Gaming Leadership Alliance argued that online social games with sweepstakes style promotions bring in more than $230 million a year for New York’s economy.

Online social games serve as essential hubs of community entertainment for New Yorkers. Yet, Gov. Hochul could institute a ban on online social games with sweepstakes promotions if she signs S.5935/A. 6745-A into law. New York: Tell Gov. Hochul to VETO the ban:… pic.twitter.com/6CYUzFXRlA — Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) (@SGLeadership) December 5, 2025

At the time, Executive Director Jeff Duncan said, “Governor Hochul faces a clear choice: Embrace smart regulation that protects consumers and generates new revenue or ban a thriving, responsible industry and eliminate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic benefits.” He added, “We urge the Governor to veto this bill and support a framework that ensures these games are safe, accessible and beneficial to New Yorkers.”

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