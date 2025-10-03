New York assembly member wants to block sportsbooks from limiting bettors

A New York assembly member has filed a bill that would block sportsbook operators from limiting bettors depending on the size or frequency of their bets.

Democrat Assembly Member Alex Bores filed the bill, dubbed A9125, on September 26. It aims to prevent sports betting operators from limiting sports bettors based on the size and frequency of their deposits and bets, or banning them entirely based on their success rate. The bill has now been referred to the Committee on Racing and Wagering. With the New York legislative session now closed until January, the bill won’t progress until then.

If the bill is passed, it would amend state law and mean that sportsbooks cannot limit or block users because they gain financially from their wagering activity. There would be exemptions in place to cover occasions when suspicious wagering activity is suspected or when there are indications of gambling addiction or related harm.

Whenever an authorized sports bettor is limited or banned, the bill would require the operator to provide written notice and explanation to the user within 24 hours.

Sportsbook legislation in New York

Bores’ attempt to level the playing field for bettors in New York follows on from another bill filed in April, which saw fellow Assembly Member Robert Carroll seek to introduce a limit on how much gamblers can wager within 24 hours. Known as A7962, the bill would implement a maximum total wagering amount of $5,000 and a maximum number of deposits of five per 24 hours per customer.

The bill has not progressed since being introduced and will now need to wait until the new year, in the same as as Bores’ A9125, thanks to the closed legislative session in New York.

Such bills echo similar efforts made in Connecticut that aim to establish maximum wager limits for online sports betting.

