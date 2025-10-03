Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home New York assembly member wants to block sportsbooks from limiting bettors

New York assembly member wants to block sportsbooks from limiting bettors

Sports betting

A New York assembly member has filed a bill that would block sportsbook operators from limiting bettors depending on the size or frequency of their bets.

Democrat Assembly Member Alex Bores filed the bill, dubbed A9125, on September 26. It aims to prevent sports betting operators from limiting sports bettors based on the size and frequency of their deposits and bets, or banning them entirely based on their success rate. The bill has now been referred to the Committee on Racing and Wagering. With the New York legislative session now closed until January, the bill won’t progress until then.

If the bill is passed, it would amend state law and mean that sportsbooks cannot limit or block users because they gain financially from their wagering activity. There would be exemptions in place to cover occasions when suspicious wagering activity is suspected or when there are indications of gambling addiction or related harm.

Whenever an authorized sports bettor is limited or banned, the bill would require the operator to provide written notice and explanation to the user within 24 hours.

Sportsbook legislation in New York

Bores’ attempt to level the playing field for bettors in New York follows on from another bill filed in April, which saw fellow Assembly Member Robert Carroll seek to introduce a limit on how much gamblers can wager within 24 hours. Known as A7962, the bill would implement a maximum total wagering amount of $5,000 and a maximum number of deposits of five per 24 hours per customer.

The bill has not progressed since being introduced and will now need to wait until the new year, in the same as as Bores’ A9125, thanks to the closed legislative session in New York.

Such bills echo similar efforts made in Connecticut that aim to establish maximum wager limits for online sports betting.

Featured image: Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Polymarket branded logo
Polymarket aims to launch with legalized sports betting
Jacob Woodward
Underdog and Kansas City Royals logos side by side, on a white background.
Underdog and Kansas City Royals announce partnership for sports betting market access
Sophie Atkinson
An American Football stylized on a mobile phone
50-cent Illinois betting tax gains additional criticism from Chicago Financial Future Task Force
Jacob Woodward
Toronto, Ontario
Ontario iGaming market sees an 8% increase in cash bets in August
Rachael Davies
A photograph of a weathered wooden sign prominently displaying "Illinois" in bold white letters. The sign is slightly angled, positioned in the foreground with a vintage aesthetic. Behind the sign, a two-lane highway stretches into the distance under a clear blue sky, lined with fields of golden wheat gently swaying in the breeze. Warm afternoon sunlight illuminates the scene, casting long shadows and highlighting the texture of the sign and the vastness of the American landscape.
Illinois policy group says lawmakers should roll back sports betting tax fee
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AFL Grand Final
Gambling

Australian government under fire for delays to gambling ads ban reform
Rachael Davies2 hours

The Australian government is facing criticism for not tackling gambling ads fast enough, with fears of young people being exposed to harmful messaging. Former Tabcorp and ASX chief Elmer Funke...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software