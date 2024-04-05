New Warbond coming for Helldivers 2 – everything we know so far

You may be fresh from discovering everything you needed to know about Warbonds in Helldivers 2 from our recent article, but things are about to change for the Super Earthers as news of a brand-new Warbond (the game’s third premium tier battle pass) is incoming.

Codenamed Democratic Detonation it will bring with it the usual mix of cosmetics and wavey style emotes, but, more importantly, it will be packing five new explosive weapons and is set to “make the biggest bang since the dawn of time to blow up the bugs, melt the machines, and ignite the raging fires of liberty!

The Warbond is set to arrive across all formats on April 11th, as we said it is a premium tier Warbond and we don’t have a price yet, but if things go the same way as the other two premium battle passes you are looking at 1,000 Super Credits (around £7.99 / $9.99 in real terms).

There has been a bit of a mixed reception to Helldivers 2’s battle pass system with many believing it is generous in that you can earn plenty of Super Credits simply by playing the free tier – comfortably enough to purchase a premium Warbond, while others have suggested (wrongly in our opinion) that the weapons in the paid-for levels make the game pay-to-win, but more on that on our Warbonds page you can find here..

New Helldivers 2 Weapons

The five weapons coming to the game in Democratic Detonation are:

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle

Deliver righteous judgment to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups.

R-36 Eruptor Rifle

Keep your distance… this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face.

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow

Kaboom! Enjoy powerful exploding bolts that dish out max damage upon direct impact. Gravity must be accounted for when aiming.

G-123 Thermite Grenade

This little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C.

GP-31 Grenade Pistol

Does what it says on the label – a pistol that fires grenades. Don’t forget to reload between shots though.

There is also a new booster to help get you out of those sticky stitches quickly.

New Helldivers 2 Armor

New protection is also coming to help fight the insectoid/automaton threats in the galaxy.

CE-27 Ground Breaker

Medium Armour.

“The ground is just another obstacle that hasn’t yet been cleared.” – SGM Janet Jones, Excavation Corps Founder.

CE-07 Demolition Specialist

Light Armour.

Originally worn by Lunar terraformers, this suit can withstand rapid changes in pressure, heat, and personal velocity.

FS-55 Devastator

Heavy Armour.

Domestic versions of this armour allow colonial farmers to safely plant crops and mines side-by-side while staying in one piece.

Democratic Detonation releases on April 11th.