New South Wales Police officer sold over $1 million in gold bullion to fund gambling addiction

A photograph of a single, gleaming bar of pure gold resting on a dusty pedestal in a completely dark room. The gold bar is approximately 12 inches long, reflecting the faintest hints of unseen light and exhibiting subtle striations along its surface. The pedestal is made of aged stone, adding a sense of history and mystery to the scene, and is centered within the otherwise pitch-black space. A single beam of focused light highlights the gold, creating dramatic shadows and emphasizing its radiant glow.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) in New South Wales, Australia, has made findings of serious misconduct against a police officer who sold gold bullion in excess of $1 million AUD to fund his gambling addiction.

The man had joined the NSW Police Force in 2019, and evidence obtained during private examinations revealed that the officer had issues with gambling both online and in clubs and pubs.

At the time of joining the force, he told the Commission that he didn’t declare this as he didn’t know whether he was required to do so.

According to the LECC, the Commission also found the officer’s attempts to conceal the source of his wealth from a bullion dealer and an online gambling agency amounted to serious misconduct.

Plastic lunchbox containing gold was found during police search

The Chief Commissioner, the Hon Peter Johnson SC said: “A gambling addiction may, apart from resulting in adverse social, financial and family consequences for the individual concerned, lead to criminal behaviour where there is a need for continuing funds to be sourced, lawfully or unlawfully.”

“A gambling addiction poses not only a risk to the individual officer but to the reputation and more importantly, the security of the NSW Police Force.”

“Clearly, it is in the interests of the NSW Police Force to have in place and maintain robust guidelines designed to protect its officers from becoming vulnerable to exploitation through gambling or any other form of addiction.”

It was in December of 2022 when officers of the Commission executed a search warrant at the man’s house, and they were in search of items which included gold bullion and records in relation to its purchase or sale.

During the search, a plastic lunchbox was retrieved from under the house, which consisted of gold ingots of various sizes and gold coins. The Commission officers took possession of the gold.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

tags
Sophie Atkinson
