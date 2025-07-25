Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home New Mexico tribe joins pushback on iGaming

New Mexico tribe joins pushback on iGaming

New Mexico tribe joins pushback on iGaming. Sign on deserted highway shows "Welcome to New Mexico"

An anti-online gambling group has found a new ally in a New Mexico Native American tribe. The Pueblo of Laguna, New Mexico, which has joined forces with the National Association Against iGaming under its business, Laguna Development Corporation, is seeking to scupper online gambling in the state.

Laguna operates multiple gambling outlets in New Mexico. These include Route 66 Casino Hotel, Casino Xpress, and Dancing Eagle Casino, which it points out has over 1000 people on staff. A major reason, clearly stated in the press release for the tribe getting involved, is concerns that it’ll begin to reduce traffic to these businesses.

“iGaming poses a threat to more than just our revenue. It threatens the very foundation of tribal economic development that empowers our communities.” – Maxine Velasquez, Laguna Development Corp President & CEO

Online gambling hasn’t been legalized in most states in the US for long, with offshore operators often filling in the gaps. The state doesn’t allow for online gambling in any capacity, but its no longer a factor as online operators can be easily accessed or have found methods of circumventing laws.

In 2024, Statista reports that New Mexico casinos made $261.4 million, while America Gaming is tracking 2025 to potentially overtake that as it hit $115.38 million in May.

NAAiG and New Mexico tribal leaders speak on iGaming opposition

Speaking in the press release, Maxine Velasquez, President and CEO of Laguna Development Corp., said:

“As a tribal enterprise, our success is directly tied to the communities we serve and the jobs we support.

“We are joining NAAiG to make it clear that the voices and sovereign rights of tribal nations must not be ignored as the future of tribal gaming is shaped in this country. iGaming poses a threat to more than just our revenue.

“It threatens the very foundation of tribal economic development that empowers our communities.”

Adding to that, NAAiG Board Member Mark Stewart, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of The Cordish Companies, said:

“The addition of Laguna Development Corporation is a historic milestone for our coalition.

“As the first Native American operator to join us, LDC brings a vital and authentic voice to this fight, one that understands firsthand how iGaming threatens more than jobs and revenue.

“It puts tribal sovereignty, cultural heritage, and decades of hard-won investment in Native communities at risk.”

Featured image: Wikicommons

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

The World Lottery Association (WLA) has presented a new policy paper, outlining its recommendations for the regulation of lottery couriers, as well as a ban on bulk buying tickets. 
WLA policy paper outlines opposition to bulk buying lottery tickets
Graeme Hanna
PointsBet Holdings has rejected a takeover proposal from Betr Entertainment, maintaining its position that shareholders should accept the alternative offer that is on the table from MIXI Australia. 
PointsBet board rejects Betr takeover bid, prioritizing MIXI offer
Graeme Hanna
The Kansspelautoriteit has warned three licensed operators over their responsibilities around the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Prevention) Act, known as WWFT. 
KSA warns three operators for breaching anti-money laundering and terror financing rules
Graeme Hanna
National flag of Brazil
Legal head of BetMGM criticizes Brazil gambling influencer crack down
Joel Loynds
South Korea begins investigating payment providers over illegal gambling
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The World Lottery Association (WLA) has presented a new policy paper, outlining its recommendations for the regulation of lottery couriers, as well as a ban on bulk buying tickets. 
Gambling

WLA policy paper outlines opposition to bulk buying lottery tickets
Graeme Hanna2 hours

The World Lottery Association (WLA) has presented a new policy paper, outlining its recommendations for the regulation of lottery couriers, as well as a ban on bulk buying tickets.  The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.