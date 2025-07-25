New Mexico tribe joins pushback on iGaming

An anti-online gambling group has found a new ally in a New Mexico Native American tribe. The Pueblo of Laguna, New Mexico, which has joined forces with the National Association Against iGaming under its business, Laguna Development Corporation, is seeking to scupper online gambling in the state.

Laguna operates multiple gambling outlets in New Mexico. These include Route 66 Casino Hotel, Casino Xpress, and Dancing Eagle Casino, which it points out has over 1000 people on staff. A major reason, clearly stated in the press release for the tribe getting involved, is concerns that it’ll begin to reduce traffic to these businesses.

“iGaming poses a threat to more than just our revenue. It threatens the very foundation of tribal economic development that empowers our communities.” – Maxine Velasquez, Laguna Development Corp President & CEO

Online gambling hasn’t been legalized in most states in the US for long, with offshore operators often filling in the gaps. The state doesn’t allow for online gambling in any capacity, but its no longer a factor as online operators can be easily accessed or have found methods of circumventing laws.

In 2024, Statista reports that New Mexico casinos made $261.4 million, while America Gaming is tracking 2025 to potentially overtake that as it hit $115.38 million in May.

NAAiG and New Mexico tribal leaders speak on iGaming opposition

Speaking in the press release, Maxine Velasquez, President and CEO of Laguna Development Corp., said:

“As a tribal enterprise, our success is directly tied to the communities we serve and the jobs we support.

“We are joining NAAiG to make it clear that the voices and sovereign rights of tribal nations must not be ignored as the future of tribal gaming is shaped in this country. iGaming poses a threat to more than just our revenue.

“It threatens the very foundation of tribal economic development that empowers our communities.”

Adding to that, NAAiG Board Member Mark Stewart, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of The Cordish Companies, said:

“The addition of Laguna Development Corporation is a historic milestone for our coalition.

“As the first Native American operator to join us, LDC brings a vital and authentic voice to this fight, one that understands firsthand how iGaming threatens more than jobs and revenue.

“It puts tribal sovereignty, cultural heritage, and decades of hard-won investment in Native communities at risk.”

Featured image: Wikicommons