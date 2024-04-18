Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass get ready for a rush of indie games

Indie games had quite the moment this week with announcements for both Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass. New games, like SteamWorld Heist 2, are on the way, as known quantities like Harold Halibut are being served to subscribers of the Game Pass buffet.

The newest indie games coming to consoles

Little Kitty, Big City

Little Kitty, Big City allows gamers to adopt the role of a city-exploring petite black cat. The chaos that ensues is reminiscent of Untitled Goose game, developed by House House.

The small feline must find its way home in a sprawling city, but side quests, of course, abound in this much-anticipated title. Developed and published by Double Dagger Studio, the port comes to Switch and Xbox Series X/S on May 9.

SteamWorld Heist 2

SteamWorld Heist 2 comes later in the year on Aug. 8. Fans of the series have been clamoring for more information on the turn-based successor to Steam World Heist (2015), which takes its theme from the indie classic Steam World Dig (2013). SteamWorld Heist 2 is out on all platforms on August 8.

Cat Quest 3

In a weird combination of the above themes, Cat Quest 3 takes on the high seas in a paws and pirate adventure that asks players to “Sail the Purribean.” The cute cat captain game plunders its way onto PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Steam on Aug. 8.

Another Crab’s Treasure

Another Crab’s Treasure was the last big indie game announced during the Switch live stream. Game Pass subscribers will also get this souls-like hermit crab quest on day one, April 25.

Xbox Game Pass April lineup announced

Top games for the April Game Pass include EA Sports’ NHL 24, Orcs Must Die! 3 and Manor Lords for PC gamers.

NHL 24 is available through EA Play’s partnership with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meaning subscribers will have to belong to the highest tier of service to get on the ice in time for the Stanley Cup.

Robot Entertainment’s Orcs Must Die! 3 has an established following and the tower defense titles are available immediately for subscribers.

Manor Lords players need to wait until April 26 for Early Access on PC for the strategic medieval title. This game is one of the most eagerly awaited of 2024 and its challenging tactical and real-time-strategy (RTS) elements will be a test for seasoned fans of the genre.

The full list of Game Pass Games in April

Available now:

Harold Halibut (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Populous: The Beginning (PC via EA Play)

Sid Meir’s Alpha Centauri (PC via EA Play)

Sim City 3000 Unlimited (PC via EA Play)

Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

EA Sports NHL 24 (Console via EA Play)

Coming later in April:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 23

Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 25

Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC) – April 26

Have a Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30

These titles add to the already strong start to the month with Game Pass’ additions of LEGO 2K Drive and Tomb Raider Definitive Edition.