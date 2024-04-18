Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass get ready for a rush of indie games

Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass get ready for a rush of indie games

Little Kitty, Big City promo

Indie games had quite the moment this week with announcements for both Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass. New games, like SteamWorld Heist 2, are on the way, as known quantities like Harold Halibut are being served to subscribers of the Game Pass buffet.

The newest indie games coming to consoles

Little Kitty, Big City

Little Kitty, Big City allows gamers to adopt the role of a city-exploring petite black cat. The chaos that ensues is reminiscent of Untitled Goose game, developed by House House.

The small feline must find its way home in a sprawling city, but side quests, of course, abound in this much-anticipated title. Developed and published by Double Dagger Studio, the port comes to Switch and Xbox Series X/S on May 9.

SteamWorld Heist 2

SteamWorld Heist 2 comes later in the year on Aug. 8. Fans of the series have been clamoring for more information on the turn-based successor to Steam World Heist (2015), which takes its theme from the indie classic Steam World Dig (2013). SteamWorld Heist 2 is out on all platforms on August 8.

Cat Quest 3

In a weird combination of the above themes, Cat Quest 3 takes on the high seas in a paws and pirate adventure that asks players to “Sail the Purribean.” The cute cat captain game plunders its way onto PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Steam on Aug. 8.

Another Crab’s Treasure

Another Crab’s Treasure was the last big indie game announced during the Switch live stream. Game Pass subscribers will also get this souls-like hermit crab quest on day one, April 25.

Xbox Game Pass April lineup announced

Top games for the April Game Pass include EA Sports’ NHL 24, Orcs Must Die! 3 and Manor Lords for PC gamers.

NHL 24 is available through EA Play’s partnership with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meaning subscribers will have to belong to the highest tier of service to get on the ice in time for the Stanley Cup.

Robot Entertainment’s Orcs Must Die! 3 has an established following and the tower defense titles are available immediately for subscribers.

Manor Lords players need to wait until April 26 for Early Access on PC for the strategic medieval title. This game is one of the most eagerly awaited of 2024 and its challenging tactical and real-time-strategy (RTS) elements will be a test for seasoned fans of the genre.

The full list of Game Pass Games in April

Available now:

  • Harold Halibut (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Populous: The Beginning (PC via EA Play)
  • Sid Meir’s Alpha Centauri (PC via EA Play)
  • Sim City 3000 Unlimited (PC via EA Play)
  • Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • EA Sports NHL 24 (Console via EA Play)

Coming later in April:

  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 23
  • Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 25
  • Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC) – April 26
  • Have a Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 30

These titles add to the already strong start to the month with Game Pass’ additions of LEGO 2K Drive and Tomb Raider Definitive Edition.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

Baldur's Gate 3's new patch will allow for moderation of the game’s features, including stats, music, and visuals
Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest patch brings more mod support and tools
Brian-Damien Morgan
Little Kitty, Big City promo
Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass get ready for a rush of indie games
Brian-Damien Morgan
A screenshot showing a bay in Cities Skylines II
Cities Skylines 2 apologies continue as recent DLC gets refunded
Paul McNally
A cover image for Honkai Star Rail. A close-up shot of a male anime character
Honkai: Star Rail leaks hints at version 2.2 mini-games
Sophie Atkinson
A screenshot from snowboading game Tricky Masness
Tricky Madness bringing that old-school SSX vibe back to life
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Baldur's Gate 3's new patch will allow for moderation of the game’s features, including stats, music, and visuals
Gaming

Baldur's Gate 3's latest patch brings more mod support and tools
Brian-Damien Morgan1 hour

Larian Studios has announced that a new Baldur's Gate 3 patch will allow for moderation of the game’s features. Announced in a detailed Steam Community Update post titled “Evil Endings,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.