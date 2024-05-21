New Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailer shows fiery rampage

FromSoftware has unveiled a new trailer for the Elden Ring expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, a month before its release. This preview gives fans of the open-world fantasy adventure a new glimpse into the DLC’s story, introducing them to the formidable new antagonist, Messmer the Impaler. This powerful demigod seems to share a major link with characters from the original Elden Ring story.

In the trailer, Miquella, who had been a secondary character in Elden Ring, steps into a central role. It shows how the Empyrean sacrifices his Golden Lineage in what appears to be a bid to stop Messmer’s ruthless advance. The footage then ends with a group of heroes honoring Miquella, suggesting they are seeking revenge. In February, Bandai Namco released the first trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree, where gamers got their first look at the new antagonists.

Miquella, who is Malenia’s brother, has been depicted in earlier releases as guiding The Tarnished towards The Land of Shadow, where he awaits the arrival of a prophesied lord. Little is known about Messmer the Impaler, however, it’s reasonable to expect that he will play an important role as a central boss in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

The trailer doesn’t reveal any new gameplay, but it implies that players will be sent to this unexplored region known as the Land of Shadow. To access the new region in Shadow of the Erdtree, players must first gain access to the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum located in Mohgwyn Palace. They must also defeat Mohg, Lord of Blood, to gain unrestrained access to Miquella’s Cocoon.

How many hours will Shadow of the Erdtree be?

FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki told Japanese outlet Famitsu that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s map is “probably” bigger than Limgrave, but he also said the base RPG would take about 30 hours without any “detours.”

The studio confirmed that the expansion will be substantial. While the base game takes up about 50 GB, the DLC alone requires 60 GB. Although file size is not the most precise indicator of a game’s length or depth, such massive size suggests that the expansive DLC could take several dozen hours to complete.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is set to be released on June 21. Like the original game, the expansion will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam.

Featured image: Bandai Namco