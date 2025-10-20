Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Nevada court grants Aristocrat discovery access in Light & Wonder lawsuit

Nevada court grants Aristocrat discovery access in Light & Wonder lawsuit

A federal court in Nevada has changed course and granted Aristocrat Technologies’ renewed request to access the mathematical models used in certain Light & Wonder “Hold & Spin” slot games released since 2021.

This discovery order is part of an ongoing lawsuit where Aristocrat claims that Light & Wonder used its trade secrets to create the “Dragon Train” and other similar games. The timeframe covered by the order lines up with the period when former Aristocrat game designer Emma Charles worked at Light & Wonder. She joined the company in 2021 and was later let go after a preliminary injunction found it was “extremely likely” that Light & Wonder had relied on Aristocrat’s proprietary math models to develop its popular titles.

Light & Wonder confirmed the court’s latest decision in a statement issued Friday (October 17): “The Nevada Court heard argument today and granted Aristocrat’s renewed motion to obtain discovery of math models for certain Light & Wonder hold and spin games released since 2021, when Emma Charles joined the company.

“The Court previously denied a similar motion. While we are disappointed with the Court’s ruling, we remain confident, based on the expert review we previously disclosed, that there is no evidence of Aristocrat math being used in any commercially released games other than Dragon Train and Jewel of the Dragon.”

The statement added that “the U.S. litigation process continues with fact discovery set to close on December 15, 2025 and expert discovery closing on March 16, 2026.”

Light & Wonder attempts to protect its materials amid Aristocrat case

Court filings reviewed by ReadWrite show Light & Wonder is still pushing to protect its internal design materials. In a September filing supporting Aristocrat’s request to keep certain exhibits sealed, the company argued that revealing its proprietary game information could cause significant commercial damage.

According to the document: “Redacted portions of the reply contain nonpublic details relating to the development and math of several L&W games, including certain unreleased games and L&W’s internal processes for game development. The unprotected disclosure of L&W’s internal game development processes to competitors would result in economic or competitive injury to L&W.”

Light & Wonder further warned that “even a ‘glimpse’ into business and development strategies could harm L&W’s ‘competitive standing,’” citing previous Nevada and federal rulings that justify sealing such information.

"Light & Wonder logo blended with Jewel of the Dragon Red Phoenix slot game logo, featuring bright red and gold fiery design elements."
Light & Wonder logo alongside Jewel of the Dragon Red Phoenix slot game artwork. Credit: Light & Wonder

The dispute centers on whether Light & Wonder’s newer “Hold & Spin” games use mathematical algorithms based on Aristocrat’s proprietary systems. The titles under review reportedly include games released after Dragon Train and Jewel of the Dragon, both of which performed well commercially before legal challenges led Light & Wonder to adjust its lineup.

In April, the company announced it would stop selling Jewel of the Dragon and said that another unreleased game would not move forward because of similar intellectual property concerns.

Then in June, Light & Wonder reorganized its in-house legal team as it continued to face multiple copyright lawsuits. Industry observers say the move is part of a larger effort to strengthen compliance and better manage ongoing litigation.

Featured image: Light & Wonder / Aristocrat

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Law enforcement vehicles at the home of Matthew Wade Beasley. Las Vegas man accepts plea deal in 0M Ponzi case
Las Vegas lawyer accepts plea deal in $460M Ponzi case
Suswati Basu
FIFA collect logo on a blue background. Gespa files criminal complaint in connection with FIFA Collect
Gespa files criminal complaint in connection with FIFA Collect
Suswati Basu
Kalshi typed logo on top of green background next to cityscape of Nevada. Nevada regulators file motion to dissolve Kalshi injunction
Nevada regulators file motion to dissolve Kalshi injunction
Suswati Basu
Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium, close-up on the TV stand with BetMGM branding
BetMGM and Pittsburgh Steelers confirm partnership through to 2029 season
Sophie Atkinson
Outside of a Betfred shop: Blue painting, Betfred logo on the sign. Betfred co-founder warns UK gambling tax rise could shut all shops
Betfred co-founder warns UK gambling tax rise could shut all shops
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Law enforcement vehicles at the home of Matthew Wade Beasley. Las Vegas man accepts plea deal in 0M Ponzi case
Gambling

Las Vegas lawyer accepts plea deal in $460M Ponzi case
Suswati Basu57 minutes

A man from Las Vegas has entered a plea agreement as part of a $460M Ponzi case involving over a thousand victims. The saga of Matthew Wade Beasley and the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software