Netherlands Gambling Authority bans gambling ads at Dutch Grand Prix

Stake F1 car

The Netherlands Gambling Authority (Ksa) has banned gambling ads from the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

The Ksa has issued guidance ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, contacting the organizers to say that no teams sponsored by gambling providers will be allowed to participate in the Grand Prix. This is regardless of whether those parties are licensed in the country of the team’s origin, as sports teams cannot display visible sponsorship messages for gambling providers in the Netherlands.

“It is strictly prohibited to display advertising or other visible advertisements from gambling providers without a Dutch license,” said the Ksa. “Such advertisements from unlicensed providers constitute promotion of illegal gambling.”

The Ksa has called on all involved parties to be alert, inviting them to contact the agency if they have any doubts about the admissibility of specific statements.

Gambling ads and Formula 1 teams ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix

The immediate thought when gambling sponsorships are banned is of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. Online casino company Stake is a name sponsor and the logo features prominently on the car, helmets, and racesuits, to name just a few of the promotional areas.

However, the Sauber team has already had to navigate avoiding gambling sponsorships at previous Grands Prix, including last year’s Dutch race. In such cases, Sauber tends to race simply as Team Kick Sauber, with no mention of the gambling company.

Sauber is not alone in having gambling sponsorships, of course. Red Bull Racing also has a partnership with PokerStars, with branding appearing on cars, driver suits and helmets, while McLaren has a similar promotion with Allwyn, the operator of the National Lottery. Williams began working with online sports betting and gaming business Betway and casino brand Jackpot City, with logos for both appearing on the cars.

These teams will need to adjust their sponsorships ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, held between August 29 and 31, 2025. Interest in Formula 1 from gambling companies as a whole has gone up, so more teams could take on other gambling sponsorships in future years, making this an obstacle for more of the grid.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

