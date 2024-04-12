MSI’s AI-powered Vision Elite 14 isn’t afraid to flaunt it

The MSI Vision Elite 14 is the electronics giant’s new artificial intelligence-powered gaming PC. It’s available now, if your bank account can handle its ultra-premium pricetag.

The eye-catching rig features specialized “AI Tensor Cores that provide cutting-edge performance and next-gen AI capabilities” according to the tower’s official product page.

What are the specs of MSI Vision Elite?

AI has fast become a feature of emerging PC builds and graphics cards are preparing for this integration. The Elite 14 tagline may say “Built for the era of AI,” but the American-made PC’s specs do more of the talking.

Combining Intel and NVIDIA technology the Vision Elite RS 14NUI9-679US Gaming Desktop is clearly looking to make a statement with this prebuilt PC.

An Intel Core i9 14th generation processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU give this setup all the muscle to handle any AAA title running at 4K.

The Elite 14 is also a domestically built (United States) PC, meaning it counts under Intel’s efforts in using $8.5 billion in direct funding from the U.S. Government, plus another $11 billion in government loans, to ramp up domestic chip production in the Biden administration’s competition with China.

NVIDIA has been clear that AI will be a feature of the company’s future. Earlier this year the tech giant released Chat with RTX, which uses retrieval-augmented generation to tether personal files to a user’s AI prompts.

The Elite 14 is packing some serious internal strength to match the impressive display, like the build’s glass chassis sporting a panoramic panel. This is a nice touch for those gamers — and their envious colleagues — who like to marvel at the amount of money they have dropped on a premium gaming setup.

The Elite 14 also comes with the MSI Center Mystic Light software. It’s not performance related; it just allows the owner to configure their perfect PC light show.

It all looks incredibly cool. The glass panel design allows for an unobstructed view of the Elite 14’s premium components.

After all, as MSI says, “If you got it flaunt it.”

Vision Elite RS 14th Specs:

Windows 11 Pro operating system

Up to Intel Core i9-14900KF gaming processor

Up to MSI GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card

Standardized components for easy maintenance or upgrade

MSI Z790 Motherboard

Liquid RGB Cooling

Panoramic tempered glass panel

Wi-Fi 7

Supports the latest DDR5 memory

PCIe Gen 5 bandwidth support

MSI Center software included

The device $4,299.99 price places it at the higher end of prebuilt gaming rigs. In this era of elite gaming PCs and their need to feature processors capable of AI and 4K resolution over every frame of AAA video games, the Vision Elite 14 looks like a tough act to follow.

Image: MSI.