Subscribe
Home Intel set to receive $8.5bn from US Gov in semiconductor drive

Intel set to receive $8.5bn from US Gov in semiconductor drive

Intel chip in motherboard
TL:DR

  • Intel secures up to $8.5B in direct funding and $11B in loans from the U.S. Government
  • The investment aims to bolster American leadership in semiconductor manufacturing
  • Expected impact includes over 10,000 manufacturing jobs and nearly 20,000 construction jobs

Technology giant Intel is set to receive up to $8.5 billion in direct funding and $11 billion in loans from the U.S. Government to re-establish American leadership in semiconductor manufacturing.

Announced today (Mar. 20) from the Biden-Harris Administration, the investment under the CHIPS and Science Act, as well as Intel’s already proposed funding over the next five years, marks one of the largest investments ever announced in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

The CHIPS money is expected to include investments in Chandler in Arizona, Rio Rancho in New Mexico, New Albany in Ohio, and Hillsboro in Oregon.

In the Government-issued statement the impact of this funding is said to “directly create over 10,000 manufacturing jobs and nearly 20,000 construction jobs.”

The Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie E. Locascio says: “The innovation sparked by this proposed investment would strengthen America’s technological and research leadership and significantly help enhance our nation’s manufacturing capacity while strengthening communities and creating good-paying jobs.”

Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger describes this deal as being a “defining moment” as “AI is supercharging the digital revolution and everything digital needs semiconductors.

“CHIPS Act support will help to ensure that Intel and the U.S. stay at the forefront of the AI era as we build a resilient and sustainable semiconductor supply chain to power our nation’s future.”

The semiconductor competition wages on

There is fierce competition within the semiconductor industry as the likes of South Korea and the U.S. battle it out to become champions in the sector.

Earlier in the year, in January, Counterpoint Research released a study showing that South Korean Samsung has been ousted as the biggest earner from semiconductor manufacturing.

Intel took pole position with $50.5 billion in 2023 revenue, with the U.S. company taking a 9.7% market share that year. Samsung had an 8.3% share.

Featured Image: Photo by Slejven Djurakovic on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer unveiled
Brian-Damien Morgan
A cinematic shot of a staship captain looking out over a planet in Starship Simulator
Ambitious space sim Starship Simulator boldly goes to Kickstarter to get backing
Paul McNally
Bitcoin price crash
Bitcoin Price Prediction – Is The Biggest Crash Of All Time Coming?
James Spillane
Metal Gear Solid
Metal Gear Solid Delta is ‘spectacular’ according to Snake actor
Brian-Damien Morgan
Intel chip in motherboard
Intel set to receive $8.5bn from US Gov in semiconductor drive
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer unveiled
Brian-Damien Morgan40 mins

Skydance New Media and Marvel have shown off the story trailer for the new 'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra' at the State of Unreal event. The Epic Games event displays...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.