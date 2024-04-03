Languagesx
English
Subscribe
Home Intel reports $7 billion operating loss for chip-making unit

Intel reports $7 billion operating loss for chip-making unit

A captivating cinematic view of the Intel Corporation's advanced chip factory with a futuristic, clean design. No humans are visible in the scene, focusing on the impressive machinery and technology. The background features an enormous, gleaming room filled with carefully organized racks and high-tech equipment. The multicolored chips are being assembled with precision, giving off a soft glow. The overall atmosphere of the image is a mix of high-tech sophistication and sterile, industrial cleanliness., cinematic
TL:DR

  • Intel's foundry business reports $7 billion operating losses in 2023
  • Revenue for the unit down 31% to $18.9 billion
  • CEO expects to break even by 2027, cites poor decisions and EUV tool adoption

Intel has disclosed operating losses for its foundry business as it tries to regain a lead in the chipmaker industry.

According to Reuters, the multinational corporation disclosed the figures on Tuesday (Apr 2). The manufacturing unit is reported as having $7 billion in operating losses for 2023. The year before, the loss was $5.2 billion.

The unit had revenue of $18.9 billion for 2023, down by 31% from $27.49 billion in 2022.

Speaking at an investor presentation, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger is reported to have said 2024 would be the year of worst operating losses for the company’s chipmaking business and that it expects to break even on an operating basis by about 2027.

She went on to say the foundry business was weighed down by bad decisions, including one year ago against using extreme ultraviolet (UEV) machines from Dutch firm SML. Those machines cost more than $150 million.

The switch over to EUV tools should cover more production needs as older machines are phased out.

The Foundry currently has an expected lifetime deal value with external customers of more than $15 billion and the company says it ‘remains focused on its goal of becoming the world’s second-largest foundry by 2030.’

$8.5bn in direct funding to Intel for semiconductor push

This news comes after the March announcement of $8.5 billion in direct funding going into Intel’s semiconductor drive. There’ll be $11 billion in loans from the U.S. Government too with the hope of re-establishing American leadership in semiconductor manufacturing.

The government investment comes from the CHIPS and Science Act and will be used to build or expand chip factors in four U.S. states. These include Chandler in Arizona, Rio Rancho in New Mexico, New Albany in Ohio, and Hillsboro in Oregon.

The money from the U.S. Government, alongside Intel’s already proposed funding over the next five years, marks one of the largest investments ever announced in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

If all goes to plan, this should create over 10,000 manufacturing jobs and nearly 20,000 construction jobs as a direct result of the investment.

Featured Image: Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Amazon scraps Just Walk Out to smart carts in Fresh stores. White graphic of shopping cart in front of Amazon sign in the middle of a supermarket aisle
Amazon scraps ‘Just Walk Out’ to smart carts in Fresh stores
Suswati Basu
Elon Musk pencil drawing, showing him smiling
Elon Musk backs Bob Iger rival in Disney board battle
Sophie Atkinson
A captivating cinematic view of the Intel Corporation's advanced chip factory with a futuristic, clean design. No humans are visible in the scene, focusing on the impressive machinery and technology. The background features an enormous, gleaming room filled with carefully organized racks and high-tech equipment. The multicolored chips are being assembled with precision, giving off a soft glow. The overall atmosphere of the image is a mix of high-tech sophistication and sterile, industrial cleanliness., cinematic
Intel reports $7 billion operating loss for chip-making unit
Sophie Atkinson
Apple's AI model ReALM 'surpasses GPT-4'. An image featuring a hand interacting with a holographic brain symbolizing Apple's AI model ReALM, with the Apple logo and AI-related graphics in the background.
Apple’s new AI model ReALM ‘surpasses GPT-4’
Suswati Basu
Global tech at risk as Taiwan earthquake halts TSMC chip production. A TSMC building with a glowing circuit board background, symbolizing high-tech semiconductor manufacturing.
Taiwan earthquake halts TSMC chip production and may impact global tech sector
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An AI-generated image of Darth Vader peeping out from behind some curtains.
Technology

Saber Interactive CEO Says KOTOR Remake Is 'Alive and Well'
Sophie Atkinson2 hours

After years of rumors and whispers about being canceled, Saber Interactive’s Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake is “alive and well,” according to the company’s CEO. Any further...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.