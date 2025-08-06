Languagesx
MIXI receives approval to acquire PointsBet

MIXI Australia Pty Ltd (MIXI) has received the green light from the nation’s regulators to take over PointsBet.

This marks a possible end to the months-long saga that was fiercely contested between MIXI and rival Betr Entertainment (Betr). The former has now come out on top, revealing that they have gained the approval of the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) of Australia to move on PointsBet’s shares.

MIXI secures green light for PointsBet

As we reported, there has been a lengthy tale in the acquisition of PointsBet, with those in the race taking top spot several times. In early 2025, Betr seemed to have the upper hand in the share talks. Still, MIXI became the board of directors’ favourite shortly after PontsBet questioned the valuation of the other gambling operator’s offer.

Both parties are already existing minority shareholders in PointsBet, with Betr holding around 19.6%, compared to MIXI’s 9.15%.

However, MIXI’s initial offer had a lower shareholder acceptance threshold and led to the company, in the form of a pre-agreement, securing 17.18% of shares. These were agreed from holdings of directors and pre-bid agreements from institutional holders.

Betr makes improved offer

This turned the tide in favour of MIXI over Betr, which forced the now out-of-favour company to increase its takeover offer. Betr revealed that its offer would equate to $1.35 per share, as it released a statement discussing the offer in a last gasp attempt to sway stakeholders to change their minds.

“The improved offer is superior to MIXI’s offer of $1.20 cash per PointsBet Share,” said Betr in the financial statement. “Betr continues to firmly believe in the combination rationale and that we can create material value for PointsBet and Betr shareholders by integrating these two businesses, allowing us to profitably grow our share of the Australian wagering market.”

FIRB backs MIXI

MIXI has now revealed that the (FIRB) approval green-lights the company’s PointsBet shares takeover.

“MIXI Australia has today been notified by the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) that the Commonwealth has no objection to the proposed acquisition by MIXI Australia of up to a 100% interest in PointsBet by way of an off-market takeover bid and other related methods as permitted under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act),” read the company statement.

So the saga has come to an end, and now MIXI, failing any objections by PointsBet, will get the keys to the company’s betting kingdom.

Featured Image: MIXI official

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

