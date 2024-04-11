Languagesx
Home Microsoft unveils new test user interface for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Game Pass updates on a screen show off new interface
TL:DR

  • Microsoft unveils Xbox Cloud Gaming test interface mirroring console dashboard.
  • Xbox Party Chat now accessible via browser-based client, streamlining communication.
  • Updates include Xbox Game Hub availability for PC gamers and upcoming console features.

Microsoft has shown off a new test interface for Xbox Cloud Gaming that mimics the dashboard interface of a console.

Xbox Party Chat will now be available via the browser-based client as opposed to using a standalone application to speak with friends, reports The Verge.

Xbox Cloud Gaming updates

In a short video from The Verge’s Tom Warren, the new interface’s features are explored and touch on some of the hiccups that came with existing parties and games being played.

Ending a gaming session on one title will not end the Xbox Party Chat through the interface. Players can continue to chat with friends even when they stop playing one title and jump into another.

Warren has estimated that the interface will feature on virtual reality headsets and possibly smart TVs in time. There is no official line on this from Microsoft, but it would make sense.

Xbox Wire also released information for PC gamers that the Xbox Game Hub is now available to players.

Alex Charters, Senior Product Manager, Xbox Experiences reported the changes coming to the Game Hub. He said “Today, we’re excited to share that all PC players can now enjoy game hubs inside the Xbox app on PC. Navigate to any game in your library or in the sidebar to track your progress, discover the latest content and add-ons, connect and compete with your friends, and get the latest news from developers.”

Charters would also mention the April updates coming to Xbox consoles. There will be a new soundbar muting option and a One Drive notification when uploading gaming clips about storage space running low.

The Senior Product Manager also mentioned “guest pins” to set limitations on app and game installations on a shared console. Charters stated “You can enable access restrictions with a “guest pin” and disable these new controls when a game or app install or uninstall happens. Your guest will be prompted for the “guest pin” to complete the activity. To view and adjust the new options, navigate to Settings > System > Access restrictions.”

Microsoft is continuing to evolve the console and PC offerings that Game Pass subscribers benefit from. As we reported the gaming giant rolled out a new console collaboration tool in a late February update and sightings of a diskless Xbox Series X have been doing the rounds as of last month.

Image: Xbox.

Brian-Damien Morgan
