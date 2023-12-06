Microsoft appoints new CISO, shifts security leadership

According to a recent Business Insider report, Microsoft this week announced leadership changes to its information security team, appointing a new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) to take over on January 1st. Igor Tsyganskiy, formerly Chief Technology Officer at hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, will assume the CISO position.

The current CISO, Bret Arsenault, is transitioning into a new role as Chief Cybersecurity Officer after serving over 8 years as CISO. Arsenault’s deputy CISO, Aanchal Gupta, is also departing Microsoft to take an advisory position in the Office Product Group.

The shifts suggest Microsoft’s security leadership, headed by Corporate Vice President for Security, Compliance, Identity & Management Charlie Bell, aims to revamp the company’s internal security strategy. As one unnamed senior employee stated, “It feels like Charlie brought in a leader who can shake things up.”

As CISO, Tsyganskiy will be responsible for securing Microsoft’s global business operations and establishing security standards for the company’s products and services. This comes as Microsoft invests heavily in new AI capabilities, including a virtual assistant called Security Copilot.

Appointing a new CISO from outside Microsoft indicates Bell’s desire for fresh perspectives on the company’s cybersecurity challenges. With Arsenault and Gupta departing their roles simultaneously, Tsyganskiy has space to overhaul existing security initiatives.

The leadership changes suggest Microsoft perceives a need to modernize its security posture in today’s increasingly complex threat landscape. Tsyganskiy’s experience as Bridgewater’s CTO preps him to manage technical security for a giant corporation like Microsoft.

It remains to be seen how Microsoft’s new security brass will impact the company’s business divisions and customers. But the appointments make clear that evolving threats require evolving defense.