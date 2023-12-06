Microsoft supercharges Copilot with OpenAI upgrades

Microsoft announced a series of major upgrades coming soon to its Copilot service for coders and developers. The upgrades will integrate some of OpenAI’s most advanced AI models into Copilot to significantly improve its capabilities.

The most notable change is support for OpenAI’s new GPT-4 Turbo model. GPT-4 Turbo features a 128,000 token context window, allowing it to analyze more data and context to produce higher-quality responses. Microsoft states that GPT-4 Turbo is currently undergoing testing and will roll out to all Copilot users over the next few weeks.

In addition to the main GPT-4 Turbo integration, Microsoft is implementing an improved DALL-E 3 model for generating images. Users can leverage this upgraded model to create more accurate and intricate images through both the Bing Image Creator and within Copilot.

Copilot is also gaining new functionality for interpreting and executing code

The “code interpreter” feature will allow Copilot to run code in a protected environment to provide enhanced responses. Developers can upload files and data to work alongside the AI-generated code.

Other highlights include summarization abilities for YouTube videos in Microsoft Edge and a new “Deep Search” tool in Bing powered by GPT-4. Deep Search aims to deliver more relevant and comprehensive search results by expanding queries for complex topics.

The Copilot upgrades showcase Microsoft’s close partnership with OpenAI and its continuing efforts to bring GPT-4 and other models to its products. As Copilot serves as an AI pair programmer for developers, the added capabilities should improve its assistance for writing, debugging, and comprehending code.

The updates are set to roll out over the coming weeks. Microsoft advises developers to sign up for Copilot access online to experience the new AI features as soon as they debut.

Featured Image Credit: Microsoft Copilot