Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Metroid Prime 4 has been on the cards for some time but many had lost hope on it ever coming to fruition since it has been in alleged development hell.

However, we have now received our first look at what’s next for Samus Aran, and fans are elated.

Here, we’ll run you through what we know on the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date, any trailers, what platforms it’s on, and more so you’re up to speed on this highly anticipated sequel to a classic franchise.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date

After years of waiting, thankfully we have a release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. This is simply 2025 at the moment but at least there’s a year we can cling onto.

Many are speculating that this will be a Q1 release, potentially March, which would be absolutely perfect timing to fill a gap where not too many games launch.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond trailers

There has been only one official trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – the announcement trailer.

This one was revealed during the June Nintendo Direct and gave us an actual good look at what the graphics may look like on release.

We also saw a villain that had seemingly been lost to time – Sylux, who hasn’t been in any Metroid games since Hunters, which was a nice surprise.

This is probably a bit more than what fans had thought they’d get since all the information up to this point didn’t even have the proper title of the game attached.

One thing to note here is that it did seem to be a very graphically intensive game, possibly alluding to it running on a different system…

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond platforms

Since this is a Nintendo published title, you probably already know that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be on the Nintendo Switch.

However, what many are speculating is that because of when the game will likely be releasing, it will also be a launch title for the next Switch iteration.

Whether this is the Switch Pro, Switch 2, or whatever it is called, is yet to be determined but one thing is almost nailed on – you’ll be able to play Beyond on this next system.

Is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond open world?

Even though the announcement trailer did appear like Beyond could be an open world game, sadly it is not.

Don’t lose all hope though as XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker stated that he learned from his sources that the game’s levels are “massive open areas” akin to something like Halo Infinite, where there was a lot of playable space to work with, almost giving you the feel of an open world.

This is fantastic news as it allows for amore immersive experience, also bringing the Metroid franchise truly into the current gen.

What this may also mean though is that your original Switch may struggle with the load, so keep that in mind before getting too hyped.

Is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond first person?

Yes, similar to that of the other Metroid Prime games, Beyond will be a predominantly first person title.

There will likely be elements where you see Samus from a third person perspective such as when you enter the Morph Ball, but you’ll be unleashing most of your firepower through the eyes of the legendary bounty hunter.