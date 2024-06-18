Metroid Prime 4: Beyond incoming in 2025, eight years after it was announced – and the first trailer was epic

Nintendo saved perhaps the best until towards the end at its Nintendo Direct with the announcement trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond with the only downside being we will have to wait until next year to get our hands on it.

Samus Aran is back and it may well be with the game coming in 2025 that we will be playing on enhanced hardware in the form of Nintendo Switch 2. Of course, nothing was said about that but the timelines could end up lining up which could end up making the game look even better than it does in the trailer below.

We got to see two minutes of the game at Nintendo Direct in the epic trailer including lots of CGI and some gameplay footage which looked pretty smooth as the FPS sections with Samus really showed the game off.

It’s over seven years now since Nintendo first said it was working on Metroid Prime 4. As is the current trend in gaming at the moment we now get a subtitle after a colon, hence the :Beyond.

Besides the FPS shooting section, we also got a look at Samus morphing into a large ball rolling down a track between rooms. Again it all looked super smooth and shows that the Switch – if indeed that is what the game was running on, can still hold its own when its games are perfectly optimized.

We have waiting since 2007 when Metroid Prime 3 came out, and while we have had several remasters it was way back at E3 (remember that) in 2017 we first got a sniff that this would be coming. Nobody really expected it to be 2025 before we would get our hands on it, but from what we have just seen, the long wait may well have been worth it in the end.