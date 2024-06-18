Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Metroid Prime 4: Beyond incoming in 2025, eight years after it was announced – and the first trailer was epic

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond incoming in 2025, eight years after it was announced – and the first trailer was epic

Nintendo saved perhaps the best until towards the end at its Nintendo Direct with the announcement trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond with the only downside being we will have to wait until next year to get our hands on it.

Samus Aran is back and it may well be with the game coming in 2025 that we will be playing on enhanced hardware in the form of Nintendo Switch 2. Of course, nothing was said about that but the timelines could end up lining up which could end up making the game look even better than it does in the trailer below.

We got to see two minutes of the game at Nintendo Direct in the epic trailer including lots of CGI and some gameplay footage which looked pretty smooth as the FPS sections with Samus really showed the game off.

It’s over seven years now since Nintendo first said it was working on Metroid Prime 4. As is the current trend in gaming at the moment we now get a subtitle after a colon, hence the :Beyond.

Besides the FPS shooting section, we also got a look at Samus morphing into a large ball rolling down a track between rooms. Again it all looked super smooth and shows that the Switch – if indeed that is what the game was running on, can still hold its own when its games are perfectly optimized.

We have waiting since 2007 when Metroid Prime 3 came out, and while we have had several remasters it was way back at E3 (remember that) in 2017 we first got a sniff that this would be coming. Nobody really expected it to be 2025 before we would get our hands on it, but from what we have just seen, the long wait may well have been worth it in the end.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Characters in Super Mario Party Jamboree
Take part in the “biggest Mario Party yet” with Super Mario Party Jamboree
Jacob Woodward
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond incoming in 2025, eight years after it was announced – and the first trailer was epic
Paul McNally
Play as Zelda for the first time in the newly announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Jacob Woodward
It’s-a-November launch for Mario & Luigi Brothership as the brothers are back after almost a decade
Paul McNally
A hunter attacking a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Pax Dei
Technology

Pax Dei, the new MMO, is now available via Steam Early Access
Ali Rees3 seconds

Forging a name for yourself in the MMO space is a tough challenge, and Pax Dei is the latest game to face up to it. The MMO RPG has launched...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.