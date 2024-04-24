Languagesx
Home Manor Lords global release times – when is it available where you are?

Manor Lords global release times – when is it available where you are?

An image of a battle in Manor Lords.

Manor Lords is soon to be upon us and we can’t wait to get our hands on the early access Lord ‘em-up. The game will be arriving on PC Game Pass and Steam, with an Xbox version to follow, but in case you are wondering when you can get out there and tax some peasants (not much has changed really has it?) in your part of the world, well, we can help you with that.

What time does Manor Lords release?

As with most games these days the game will unlock simultaneously the globe over, which means, depending on which part of the Earth you call home, will dictate whether it is an early morning or indeed a late night ahead for you.

Indeed if you are in New Zealand, because of the weird way time differences work you are going to be playing the game in the future, even though it is the same time as everybody else. Science eh?

Publisher Hooded Horse has posted a world map on X showing the times in the various zones which you can see below. California is getting up early to play with a 6 AM PT kick-off, Europe will be joining the fun in the mid-afternoon for them with Asia and Australia starting late on the evening of the 26th leaving New Zealand out to play on their 27th April. Will they tell us what the future holds I wonder.

If you are looking for something to do to while away the time before you start playing you could always start to design your own coat of arms to upload into the game to pass an hour or two.

What kind of game is Manor Lords?

Manor Lords is a medieval strategy game featuring in-depth city building, large-scale tactical battles, and complex economic and social simulations. Rule your lands as a medieval lord — the seasons pass, the weather changes, and cities rise and fall.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

