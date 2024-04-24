Manor Lords: How to upload your own custom coat of arms

The release of Manor Lords on Steam and PC Game Pass is almost upon us and while we are waiting we can all be designing our own bespoke Coat of Arms to insert into the game the second it unlocks.

We can only begin to imagine the horrors that will be uploaded that would make the ladies of the game blush but the option is there, for better or worse.

To get the right size for your Coat of Arms you can download a template, rather weirdly from a publicly available Press Kit for the game stored on a Google Drive link, or you can just have a crack at it yourself if you know a bit about image editing.

How to make your own Coat of Arms

To start with here we are going to assume you want to make your own, using your own design. We risked the wrath of internet designers everywhere and got AI to make us one. Took about three seconds and suits us just fine.

If you want to do it properly feel free to hop into Photoshop or Gimp, or your image editor of choice. If you can’t use any of these, we will provide you with a less creative option below.

If you want to grab the template you will find it in this Google Drive link.

Put your work of art inside the shield part – anything outside of it will not be shown. When you are happy save your file. It must be called as below and placed in the directory below so be careful here.

Save your modified file as “custom_coat.png” here C:\Users\Username\AppData\Local\ManorLords\Saved\SaveGames\

(assuming your main hard drive is C, if not, you will have to fend for yourself and find it.

Boot up Manor Lords and start a new game. Look for the Load Custom Texture option and select your saved file which you should see. There you go. Now you are a real Lord of the Manor.

If you were useless at art at school you can also check out the Coat of Arms maker website. You won’t be able to upload your own rude pictures and the like but you can generate some realistic-looking coats if you are looking to play the game without being silly.

When is Manor Lords released?

Manor Lords will be released on April 26th on PC Game Pass and Steam. An Xbox version is planned but there is no release date as yet for that.

Featured Image: AI-Generated with Ideogram