Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Manor Lords: How to upload your own custom coat of arms

Manor Lords: How to upload your own custom coat of arms

An AI generated Coat of arms

The release of Manor Lords on Steam and PC Game Pass is almost upon us and while we are waiting we can all be designing our own bespoke Coat of Arms to insert into the game the second it unlocks.

We can only begin to imagine the horrors that will be uploaded that would make the ladies of the game blush but the option is there, for better or worse.

To get the right size for your Coat of Arms you can download a template, rather weirdly from a publicly available Press Kit for the game stored on a Google Drive link, or you can just have a crack at it yourself if you know a bit about image editing.

How to make your own Coat of Arms

To start with here we are going to assume you want to make your own, using your own design. We risked the wrath of internet designers everywhere and got AI to make us one. Took about three seconds and suits us just fine.

If you want to do it properly feel free to hop into Photoshop or Gimp, or your image editor of choice. If you can’t use any of these, we will provide you with a less creative option below.

If you want to grab the template you will find it in this Google Drive link.

Put your work of art inside the shield part – anything outside of it will not be shown. When you are happy save your file. It must be called as below and placed in the directory below so be careful here.

Save your modified file as “custom_coat.png” here C:\Users\Username\AppData\Local\ManorLords\Saved\SaveGames\

(assuming your main hard drive is C, if not, you will have to fend for yourself and find it.

Boot up Manor Lords and start a new game. Look for the Load Custom Texture option and select your saved file which you should see. There you go. Now you are a real Lord of the Manor.

If you were useless at art at school you can also check out the Coat of Arms maker website. You won’t be able to upload your own rude pictures and the like but you can generate some realistic-looking coats if you are looking to play the game without being silly.

When is Manor Lords released?

Manor Lords will be released on April 26th on PC Game Pass and Steam. An Xbox version is planned but there is no release date as yet for that.

Featured Image: AI-Generated with Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An image depicting two people, a woman on the left and a man on the right, sitting in bean bag chairs and enthusiastically using VR headsets. They appear to be engaging in an immersive experience, with their hands raised in excitement and expressions of joy. Behind them is a grayscale, outdoor mountain scene featuring a large statue, possibly from a game. Overlaid on the image are bright blue, connected nodes and lines of a graph, as well as a white, abstract design incorporating a circular pattern and a stylized face in the center. The design suggests a technological or digital theme, possibly representing data, AI, or network connections. Sony files auto-play patent allowing AI to take control during grinding moments
Sony files AI ‘auto-play’ which could tackle in-game grinding
Suswati Basu
Erangel, PUBG's original map, presented as Erangel Classic in the game. The ruins of a church atop a hill are in the foreground.
PUBG Battlegrounds will send players back in time with throwback Erangel map
Owen Good
An image of a battle in Manor Lords.
Manor Lords global release times – when is it available where you are?
Paul McNally
A vista in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward
An AI generated Coat of arms
Manor Lords: How to upload your own custom coat of arms
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An Eagle makes a nest of betting slips in an NFL helmet
Gambling

Philadelphia Eagles star Isaiah Rodgers reinstated after gambling ban
Brian-Damien Morgan34 seconds

The NFL has reinstated Isaiah Rodgers, a star cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles. This marks the end of a challenging period for the player who was ousted from the league...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.