Madden 25 ratings: All announced offensive and defensive player ratings

With every new Madden comes new player ratings depending on how well the roster has performed on the real-life field.

While it’s likely to assume players on teams that got close, or achieved Superbowl glory will be near the top of the shop, it’s always interesting to see the balance between the winners and the losers.

Below are all of the announced Madden 25 ratings so far, broken down into offensive and defensive, so you can quickly find your favorite player.

Madden 25 offensive player ratings

As promised, here are all of the offensive player ratings that have been revealed for Madden 25, separated by their position:

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers (98)

Tom Brady (97)

Peyton Manning (97)

Drew Brees (96)

Matt Ryan (94)

Running Backs

Adrian Peterson (99)

Marshawn Lynch (96)

Arian Foster (95)

Ray Rice (94)

Jamaal Charles (94)

Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Calvin Johnson (99)

Rob Gronkowski (98)

Andre Johnson (97)

Jason Witten (96)

Jimmy Graham (96)

Offensive Line

Evan Mathis (98)

Joe Thomas (97)

Marshal Yanda (97)

Josh Sitton (96)

Joe Staley (96)

Peterson and Johnson are the only 99s in the whole offensive category but Rodgers, Gronkowski, and Mathis are hot on their heels, sharing the 98 spot. Brady only secures a 97 and while this is an impressive figure, some may argue he should be right up there with Rodgers.

Madden 25 defensive player ratings

Now, here are all of the Madden 25 defensive player ratings that have been announced, again, separated by position:

Defensive Line

J.J. Watt (99)

Cameron Wake (97)

Geno Atkins (97)

Muhammad Wilkerson (96)

DeMarcus Ware (94)

Linebackers

Von Miller (97)

Patrick Willis (97)

Aldon Smith (95)

Clay Matthews (95)

Lance Briggs (94)

Secondary

Darrelle Revis (97)

Richard Sherman (96)

Eric Weddle (96)

Charles Tillman (95)

Jarius Byrd (95)

There’s only one name to hit the coveted 99 player rating – J.J. Watt. It isn’t surprising that he is still at this number since he also had this in Madden 24, but it is interesting that no others have been promoted to these lofty heights.

These initial ratings are obviously only a small fraction of the full picture but when EA releases more information, we’ll be sure to slot in all of the additional players. In the meantime, head into the Beta, if you have access, ad get to playing some of the game!