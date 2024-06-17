Madden 25 Beta: How to get, dates, and available modes

It’s almost time to dive into everyone’s favorite NFL game franchise once again. But, before Madden 25 gets its official release, you can get up to speed with the look and feel of this year’s version, as well as any new modes that have been introduced with the Beta.

This first one though is a closed affair, so knowing actually how to get the Madden 25 Beta will be your top priority before even thinking about the gameplay. Here, we’ll take you through the steps of how you can access it, the dates it is on for, and any of the modes available, so you’re fully up to speed.

How to get Madden 25 Beta

To get access to this Madden 25 closed Beta, you would have had to have signed up to it when the announcement was made in May. Sadly, if you missed this, the window has closed for sign-ups and you may be left wanting.

On the flip side though, if you did get in when you had the chance, you will need to check your emails as EA will have sent over a Beta code which you’ll have to redeem via your chosen platform’s store.

Once you do so, the download for the Madden 25 Beta should be available and you can get it installed.

For those of you who didn’t sign up, there is a slim chance that additional codes could be shared via Madden 25’s official social media accounts, so do keep an eye out just in case.

Madden 25 Beta dates

Luckily for you who want to get some serious game time in on Madden 25, there are in fact two sets of dates you can play the closed Beta.

The first dates you can experience some football goodness are between 2:00 P.M. EDT (Estimated) Friday, June 14 to 2:00 P.M. EDT Tuesday, June 18.

The second period of play time for the Madden 25 Beta is 2:00 P.M. EDT (Estimated) Thursday, June 27th to 2:00 P.M. EDT Tuesday, July 2nd.

All in all, this is a pretty generous amount of time to play, and will certainly whet the appetite before the full game comes out in August.

Madden 25 Beta modes

Since the Madden 25 Beta is a sneak peek as to what to expect from the full game, modes have been restricted to a select few.

For weekend one of the Beta, you’ll be able to play:

Play Now

H2H

Practice Mode

Madden Ultimate Team

Superstar

Weekend two however brings two additional modes into the fray, making a total of seven modes available:

Franchise Mode

Training Camp

One thing to note here though is that even though Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) is available on weekend one, there are some portions that are locked and will be inaccessible until weekend two.

Here is what can be played/acquired within MUT on weekend one:

Forge Challenges

Epic Challenges

H2H Seasons

Field Pass

Store Items

Welcome Pack

Upgradeable Najee Harris

Sets

Practice Mode

Weekend two’s additions have not been announced but will obviously just add to the above inclusions.