Lucky Massachusetts resident wins $100K off of $1 lottery ticket

One lucky winner managed to score $100,000 off of a $1 lottery ticket on Friday, April 25. The Massachusetts State Lottery tracks every winner over $600 on its website, with that particular Friday being a high cash prize day across all of the available lotteries.

20 different winners managed to score over $10,000, topping out at that $100,000. The lowest tracked winner was a $624 prize from The Numbers Game ticket in Dorchester.

While the winner hasn’t been revealed to the public for presumed safety reasons, it’s not even the craziest win last week. Across five different lotteries, five different people won $100,000 on Tuesday, April 22.

However, it’s not the highest won this month. There have been four winners over a million dollars in the last month, with one person winning on April Fool’s Day. That person won $2.6 million.

Top ten winners of Massachusetts lotteries: April 2025

The top ten winners from April so far rank as follows:

$9.75 million – April 17 $2.6 million – April 3 $2.6 million – April 1 $1.97 million – April 21 $800,000 – April 10 $650,000 – April 14 $650,000 – April 7 $650,000 – April 1 $100,000 – April 25 $100,000 – April 23

The database has been tracking winners since 2003, with the oldest winner being a $100,000 prize from January 3, 2003. Then there’s the top winners tracked since that date, with the Powerball winner from August 23, 2017, scoring $758.7 million.

Mavis Wanczyk took a lump sum, after taxes, of $366 million and has now become the focus of several scams online. Malicious actors are using her falsely as a front to run scams, with Google’s first page of search results littered with articles and threads about the scam.

Top ten Massachusetts lottery winners of all time

The top 10 winners since the tracking began are as follows:

$758.7 million – August 23, 2017 (Powerball) $294 million – July 2, 2004 (Mega Millions) $61.45 million – December 11, 2013 (Powerball) $50 million – December 12, 2012 (Powerball) $32 million – August 19, 2011 (Mega Millions) $31 million – January 31, 2023 (Mega Millions) $31 million – January 24, 2023 (Mega Millions) $30.5 million – October 16, 2012 (Mega Millions) $25.6 million – June 8, 2011 (Powerball) $16.35 million – September 10, 2022 (Megabucks)

While lotteries seem to be on the up and up, the rest of the Massachusetts gambling world isn’t doing as hot. Last month, the sportsbook revenue fell to a six-month low.