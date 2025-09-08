Home Louisiana sues online sweepstakes operators VGW and MW Services for $44M

Louisiana sues online sweepstakes operators VGW and MW Services for $44M

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) has opened a lawsuit against Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW) Holdings and MW Services (trading as WOW Vegas), seeking almost $44 million in unpaid state taxes and penalties. 
New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) has opened a lawsuit against Virtual Gaming Worlds (VGW) Holdings and MW Services (trading as WOW Vegas), seeking almost $44 million in unpaid state taxes and penalties. 

A major driver for the legal action is the estimation of virtual currency sold by the operators to Louisiana residents, which LDR insists should have been subject to sales and use taxes under regular state law. 

The action taken over the trading of Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins, used as the virtual currency on the platforms, represents an escalation of action taken against sweepstakes in Louisiana, but it is far from the first salvo. 

Back in April this year, a bill filed by Senator Adam Bass attempted to stamp out online sweepstakes in the Pelican State, with SB 181 outlawing the operation and promotion of such sites. 

The legislation addressed what it calls “gambling by computer,” which includes any online games, contests, or promos that use a dual-currency system, such as free and paid coins, and gives players a shot at winning prizes, cash, or anything with real-world value.

The bill also targeted banning any form of lottery-like games and even sports betting, including anyone connected to the operation, such as geolocation providers, gaming manufacturers and suppliers, platform providers, promoters, and even media affiliates that help promote or support these illegal online gambling sites.

Fresh approach from Louisiana to pursue lost tax revenue dollars

VGW Holdings is an Australian-based company operating popular sweepstakes platforms like Chumba Casino, LuckyLand Slots, and Global Poker, while its counterpart MW Services, is the entity responsible for WOW Vegas, a Gibraltar-based sweepstakes casino offering similar games.

In June, the state legislature passed SB 181 to ban all such platforms, but Gov. Jeff Landry vetoed it the following day, arguing that existing laws already prohibit them and that regulators like the Louisiana Gaming Control Board (LGCB), Attorney General’s Office, and State Police Gaming Division were actively enforcing compliance.

The LGCB followed up by issuing 42 cease-and-desist letters to offshore and sweepstakes operators, including VGW and entities linked to WOW Vegas, outlining violations of state gaming laws.

This led to the VGW announcing restrictions on promotional (sweepstakes coin) play, while WOW Vegas notified users that would exit Louisiana by July 11.

Now, the tax-focused lawsuit by the LDR represents a fresh approach from a different angle. 

Rather than taking crime and outlaw-based enforcement, it is going after the lost tax revenue dollars, plus interest, with this lawsuit potentially setting an intriguing precedent for other states to pursue tax recovery from sweepstakes operators.

VGW declined to comment, citing the ongoing legal proceedings.

Image credit: Joe Levigne/Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Sports Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria becomes latest to oppose bill 831. Split image showing the Los Angeles city skyline with palm trees at sunset on the left, and a close-up of a wooden judge’s gavel in front of a blurred courtroom seal on the right.
Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria becomes latest to oppose bill 831
Sophie Atkinson
California Senate revises AB 831 to restrict online sweepstakes casinos. Split image showing Los Angeles skyline with palm trees on the left and stacks of black-and-white casino chips on the right.
California Senate revises AB 831 to restrict online sweepstakes casinos
Suswati Basu
The major iGaming content providers Evolution and Pragmatic Play have pulled their content from Stake.us for users in California after a civil enforcement filed by the City of Los Angeles on August 29.
Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and Chumba Casino shut down content on Stake and Playtech in California
Graeme Hanna
Close-up of a wooden desk in court with a judge hammer. Sweepstakes casino operator High 5 Entertainment loses another key legal battle in San Francisco
Sweepstakes casino operator High 5 Entertainment loses another key legal battle in San Francisco
Sophie Atkinson
VGW and industry leaders launch Social Gaming Leadership Alliance for responsibility. SGLA re-urge California to end fight against sweepstakes casinos. Social Gaming Leadership Alliance purple and red logo on top of dark background.
SGLA re-urge California to end fight against sweepstakes casinos
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Map outline of the Netherlands / The Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has raised concerns over the risk analysis process for online gambling in the Netherlands, following a report that it sanctioned.
Gambling

Netherlands Gaming Authority raises concern over risk analysis report findings
Graeme Hanna9 hours

The Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has raised concerns over the risk analysis process for online gambling in the Netherlands, following a study that it sanctioned. The Netherlands Gaming Authority found in its...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software