Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home ‘I suck’: Lewis Hamilton plays classic PS1 games from his childhood

‘I suck’: Lewis Hamilton plays classic PS1 games from his childhood

Lewis Hamilton is sitting down playing a PS1 console on a small TV screen.

Lewis Hamilton might be a seven-time F1 champion, but there’s one challenge that even he can’t overcome: the tutorial stage of Driver. The PS1 game, which was first released in 1999, has become infamous for its absurdly difficult tutorial stage.

Within a 90-second time limit, players have to fit in a burnout, 360-degree turn, 180-degree reverse turn, a brake test, and a lap of the racing course. There’s little room to mess up too, as the player is only allowed three strikes within that time frame. It’s a non-skippable tutorial, and if you can’t complete it, you’re cruelly unable to progress any further in the game.

In a video posted on the Mercedes-AMG F1 YouTube channel, Hamilton tries numerous times to get past the first stage to no avail. Firstly, he wrecks his car. Then, he runs out of time. “Damn it, I can’t get past the first stage,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton gets nostalgic

After giving Driver a crack, Hamilton fared a little better in other retro racing games like F1 2000 and Gran Turismo. “[It’s] crazy to be in games because I remember I used to play F1 2000 for example, and the ones before,” Hamilton shared.

“I think when I was always playing this I would always play McLaren because I was signed by McLaren. So it was always like dreaming of that being in that car so I’d always play, like Kimi [Räikkönen],” he added.

Hamilton then went on to share how his first games console was a Nintendo, although he did once get a Playstation for Christmas.

He recalled: “I remember I got this Playstation; my parents all put their money [and] together got this for Christmas but I wanted a new helmet. So we took the PlayStation back and I got a new helmet and then couldn’t afford to paint it so my dad painted it.”

Given how his career is going now, it’s arguable Hamilton made the right call with the helmet, though if he kept his PS1, maybe he’d be a little better at Driver.

For more on gaming, check out our pieces on the latest Steam sale and the new arrivals in the Nintendo Switch SNES Library.

Featured Image: Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team/YouTube

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Charlotte Colombo
Freelance Journalist

Charlotte Colombo is a freelance journalist with bylines in Metro.co.uk, Radio Times, The Independent, Daily Dot, Glamour, Stylist, and VICE among others. She most recently worked as a Staff Writer for entertainment outlet The Digital Fix for two years and, prior to that, worked with Business Insider and Dexerto on their digital culture desks. She’s also appeared on BBC Radio 5 and The Guardian podcast to share her expertise on technology, influencers, and niche internet subcultures. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and has been freelancing for three years. She has a wide range…

Related News

A promotional image showing the futuristic MSI Vision Elite 14th gaming PC, which has a clear-paneled housing showing off its internal components in disco-club light effects
MSI’s AI-powered Vision Elite 14 isn’t afraid to flaunt it
Brian-Damien Morgan
Stellar Blade's EVE with sword pose
Stellar Blade’s PS5 demo figures rival FFVII’s
Brian-Damien Morgan
Lewis Hamilton is sitting down playing a PS1 console on a small TV screen.
‘I suck’: Lewis Hamilton plays classic PS1 games from his childhood
Charlotte Colombo
Steam First Person Shooter Fest sale promotional image
Steam sale aims down sights on FPS savings
Brian-Damien Morgan
Nintendo Switch Online’s SNES library gets these 3 titles
Charlotte Colombo

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A promotional image showing the futuristic MSI Vision Elite 14th gaming PC, which has a clear-paneled housing showing off its internal components in disco-club light effects
Gaming

MSI's AI-powered Vision Elite 14 isn't afraid to flaunt it
Brian-Damien Morgan49 mins

The MSI Vision Elite 14 is the electronics giant’s new artificial intelligence-powered gaming PC. It's available now, if your bank account can handle its ultra-premium pricetag. The eye-catching rig features...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.