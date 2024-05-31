Leak suggests next week’s free Epic Games giveaway is one of our favorites of last year

While this week’s free game on the Epic Store has only been around for less than a day, leaks have already appeared suggesting that next week’s offering will be well worth making sure you grab if you don’t own it already.

Epic Games Store leaking expert Billbil-Kun has posted on their account on X that the final Mystery Game of Epic’s latest sale promotion will be none other than the excellent Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

🚨 MEGA SALE 2024 🚨 THE WAIT IS OVER Here is the 4th and Final Mystery game that will go free next week on Epic Games Store ⌛️ Jun 6th – 13th, 2024#EGShttps://t.co/63tviIC4gL — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 31, 2024

This tactical RPG took everybody by surprise when it was released, annoyed people because you could purchase skins in a single-player game – something we now look back on fondly as everybody else jumps on board that cash train, and captured people in with its immensely fun gameplay.

This week’s free games is the also-worth-having Chivalry 2 along with the new Regicide update. Epic runs free games on a Thursday to Thursday basis so you have until June 6th to pick up Chivalry 2, before, assuming the leak is correct, which is always a dangerous game, you will be able to get your hands on Marvel’s Midnight Suns for the following seven days. The event also started with the giveaway of Dragon’s Age: Inquisition, another classic game.

Once this event is over Epic will go back to letting us know what game is coming next week, at least until it wants to drum up some attention with bigger releases once more.

What is Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Besides being great, here is how the game is pitched to potential buyers: –

“Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the ultimate crossover event combining the rich story, character relationships, customization, and progression of an RPG with the tactical strategy and combat mechanics of a revolutionary new card-based tactics game. Set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, you will forge unbreakable bonds with legendary Marvel superheroes and dangerous supernatural warriors in the fight against the world’s greatest threat yet…the demonic forces of Lilith and the elder god Chthon.