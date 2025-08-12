Ladbrokes announces new brand platform ‘That’s Ladisfaction’

The British gambling firm Entain, which owns Ladbrokes, has announced a new creative platform named ‘That’s Ladisfaction.’

According to the brand, the campaign aims to offer a ‘fresh take’ on the personal experience of betting. Ladbrokes has been a brand on the UK high street for over 50 years, with it also having an online presence.

The new term ‘Ladisfaction’ has been coined by the company, with this referring to the “ultimate feeling of satisfaction when bets, games and rewards are perfect for you.”

Alongside Ladbrokes, Entain’s other brands include Coral, BetMGM (jointly owned with MGM Resorts International), Eurobet, SuperSport, Sportingbet, TAB, and several more.

Ladbrokes new ‘That’s Ladisfaction’ to launch across multiple channels

While it has been launched as a new campaign and brand platform, Ladbrokes says it wants it to be more than this, as it describes it as being a “brand-wide commitment.”

“From customer service, to retail, to social media, to events, Ladbrokes want every customer’s experience to feel personal and designed just for them,” the announcement states.

The brand has been known for other catchphrases in the United Kingdom, with other campaigns including the ‘Bring Your Wave’ during the Euros soccer tournament and then the recent ‘Gaffer of All Accas.’

The campaign will kick off in time for the new soccer season and will span TV, digital, social media, radio, and a nationwide out-of-home push. It will also include three flagship TV ads known as ‘The Bet Builder,’ ‘LadBucks Choice,’ and ‘Play Safe.’

Charlotte Emery, Chief Marketing Officer at Entain UK, said: “Ladbrokes is a leading brand in the UK with incredible heritage and very passionate customers.

“We wanted our creative platform to put Ladbrokes back at the heart of British betting and gaming culture and showcase a brand that is relatable, funny and surprising. ‘Ladisfaction’ reflects this, and we are really excited about seeing it come to life over the coming months.”

Featured Image: Credit to Entain Group