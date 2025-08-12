Home Ladbrokes announces new brand platform ‘That’s Ladisfaction’

Ladbrokes announces new brand platform ‘That’s Ladisfaction’

Clouds in the sky with 'That's Ladisfaction' in the center and a man skydiving below this.

The British gambling firm Entain, which owns Ladbrokes, has announced a new creative platform named ‘That’s Ladisfaction.’

According to the brand, the campaign aims to offer a ‘fresh take’ on the personal experience of betting. Ladbrokes has been a brand on the UK high street for over 50 years, with it also having an online presence.

The new term ‘Ladisfaction’ has been coined by the company, with this referring to the “ultimate feeling of satisfaction when bets, games and rewards are perfect for you.”

Alongside Ladbrokes, Entain’s other brands include Coral, BetMGM (jointly owned with MGM Resorts International), Eurobet, SuperSport, Sportingbet, TAB, and several more.

Ladbrokes new ‘That’s Ladisfaction’ to launch across multiple channels

While it has been launched as a new campaign and brand platform, Ladbrokes says it wants it to be more than this, as it describes it as being a “brand-wide commitment.”

“From customer service, to retail, to social media, to events, Ladbrokes want every customer’s experience to feel personal and designed just for them,” the announcement states.

The brand has been known for other catchphrases in the United Kingdom, with other campaigns including the ‘Bring Your Wave’ during the Euros soccer tournament and then the recent ‘Gaffer of All Accas.’

The campaign will kick off in time for the new soccer season and will span TV, digital, social media, radio, and a nationwide out-of-home push. It will also include three flagship TV ads known as ‘The Bet Builder,’ ‘LadBucks Choice,’ and ‘Play Safe.’

Charlotte Emery, Chief Marketing Officer at Entain UK, said: “Ladbrokes is a leading brand in the UK with incredible heritage and very passionate customers.

“We wanted our creative platform to put Ladbrokes back at the heart of British betting and gaming culture and showcase a brand that is relatable, funny and surprising. ‘Ladisfaction’ reflects this, and we are really excited about seeing it come to life over the coming months.”

Featured Image: Credit to Entain Group

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

novig 18 million funding
Novig closes $18 million Series A funding round 
Jacob Woodward
A stack of red and black casino chips in a casino environment
South Korean Police bust wealthy casino extortion ring
Jacob Woodward
Nevada experts warn federal tax change could harm gambling industry. Congresswoman Dina Titus speaks at a podium during a town hall on the FAIR BET Act at Las Vegas City Hall, with a panel of four experts seated beside her, including Adam Robinson, Becky Harris, Russell Fox, and Virginia Valentine. A large "City of Las Vegas" backdrop and a projected presentation slide are visible behind them.
Nevada experts warn federal tax change could harm gambling industry
Suswati Basu
UFC Octagon ring, with two athletes inside.
UFC signs massive seven-year media rights deal with Paramount
Sophie Atkinson
Bally’s Q2 2025 growth fuels bold ‘Bally’s 2.0’ transformation. Red Bally's logo on top of background of dollars.
Bally’s Q2 2025 growth fuels bold ‘Bally’s 2.0’ transformation
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

novig 18 million funding
Gambling

Novig closes $18 million Series A funding round 
Jacob Woodward26 minutes

Novig, the peer-to-peer prediction market, declared a funding round that closed at $18 million. The main contributors to this round of investment included Forerunner, Y Combinator, NFX, Perceptive Ventures, and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.