KnowYourMax website launched to expand Aristocrat’s positive play campaign

Aristocrat Gaming has confirmed the expansion of its KnowYourMax positive play initiative with the launch of a dedicated website for the resource.

Bettors will be able to access a range of player protection tools, self-help guides, and additional content to ensure that their gaming experience is as safe as possible.

KnowYourMax.com will also feature exclusive videos from Aristocrat’s Beyond the Reels series, which takes a deep dive into game features and terminology, while it also hosts tips on personal limits, timer tools, and myth-busting trivia.

Megan Tobin, Head of Regulated Marketing for Aristocrat Gaming, commented, “We’re incredibly proud of the impact Know Your Max has already made with players and customers, as empowering safer play is one of Aristocrat’s core values and at the heart of our global business.

She continued, “By launching this new, dedicated site for players, we’re continuing to bring informed choice to the forefront of everyone’s gaming experience from the start.”

More than 126 million total engagement impressions

The campaign has evolved from a headline slogan, “set a limit with your time and budget”, to an extensive range of player protection tools and support.

KnowYourMax has since added several “Maxisms” phrases to accompany the initial strapline, as above, while the introductory campaign video has been viewed more than four million times, with an estimated 126 million total engagement impressions, according to Aristocrat.

KnowYourMax.com has been introduced as part of the American Gaming Association’s Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM), which takes place each September to promote gaming literacy and consumer education.

“Play Smart from the Start” is the theme for 2025 and fits perfectly with the ethos of Know Your Max.

Aristocrat, the slot game designer, manufacturer, and distributor, has recently extended its collaboration with the NFL through its Product Madness subsidiary to launch NFL Super Bowl Slots for social casino.

Image credit: Aristocrat Gaming