Home Kambi Group plc signs multi-year online sportsbook partnership with Pickwin in Mexico

Kambi Group plc signs multi-year online sportsbook partnership with Pickwin in Mexico

Kambi logo on a white background on the left, with PickWin logo on a black background on the right. Kambi Group plc signs multi-year online sportsbook partnership with Pickwin in Mexico

The sports betting solutions company Kambi Group has announced a multi-year partnership with Pickwin as it’ll expand its presence in Mexico.

Kambi will provide solutions to the sports betting operator, with Pickwin replacing its third-party sportsbook provider with products from the Kambi Group.

The company, which was founded in 2010, also works with other sports betting operators with partners like Bally’s, Leo Vegas, BetPlay, ATG, LiveScoreGroup, Rush Street Interactive, and more. They work with over 50 operators in more than 60 jurisdictions globally.

This will include the Bet Builder, trading capabilities, and regulatory compliance expertise too. There will also be shared margin-driving insights provided from Kambi’s global partner network, with the aim being for this to allow for superior pricing and risk management through the bets processed by the company annually.

Werner Becher, Kambi Group CEO, said in a press release: “We are excited to partner with Pickwin and support their vision in delivering world-class sports betting experiences throughout Mexico. Our proven track record in Latin America, combined with our deep understanding of regulatory frameworks, makes this the ideal partnership to support sustainable growth.”

Kambi Group and Pickwin partnership will launch ‘imminently’

The duo will begin to launch ‘imminently,’ with the partnership said to be strengthening the sports betting solutions company’s footprint in the North American country.

Diego Sanchez, Pickwin, Co-founder and CEO: “Partnering with Kambi marks a pivotal moment for Pickwin as we continue our rapid growth in Mexico’s thriving sports betting market. Kambi’s reputation in the region gives us the confidence to deliver a premium experience to our players and we are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will present.”

The announcement comes just over a month after Kambi announced an extension with PENN Entertainment, with the terms of the agreement pushed further to 31 July 2027. Previously, the agreement was set to expire on 31 December 2025. The company supports 30 PENN properties across 13 US states.

Featured Image: Via Kambi Group

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Sophie Atkinson
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Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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