Kambi signs multi-year agreement with Betnation to bring sportsbook to the Netherlands

Kambi’s Turnkey Sportsbook is coming to the Netherlands in a new multi-year agreement signed between Kambi and Betnation.

Kambi, known for offering a ready-to-use sportsbook to betting operators, has signed a new deal that would bring its offering to the Netherlands via Dutch online operator Betnation. The multi-year deal will see Kambi back up Betnation’s online sports betting services, handling the betting engine itself, trading and risk management options, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Betnation already has an online presence in the Netherlands, having operated a regulated online casino since October 2022.

“Kambi’s reputation for excellence, cutting-edge technology and a commitment to regulated markets made them the natural choice as our new sportsbook provider,” CEO of Betnation Robert Schouten said in the press release. “Their technology and expertise will enable us to provide our customers with a premium betting experience that matches the high standards they already expect from our online casino product.”

Kambi has already partnered with more than 50 other operators around the world, with the company’s CEO, Werner Becher, stating that he’s “delighted” with the latest partnerships.

“As Betnation embarks on its next phase of growth, Kambi’s Turnkey Sportsbook solution offers the flexibility, scalability and performance needed to compete in highly competitive markets like the Netherlands, and we look forward to supporting our new partner’s success,” he stated.

Online betting in the Netherlands

The online betting space in the Netherlands is under close inspection this year, with the Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) raising concerns over the risk analysis process for online gambling in the country. This came after a study that showed that current systems meant to protect players are “not functioning properly.”

This led to renewed effort put into regulations, bringing about reduced player losses and improved protection for Dutch bettors. At a time when regulatory oversight is strong in the Netherlands, the appeal of a tried and tested operation like Kambi’s is clear.

Featured image: Kambi