Home Kalshi reportedly raises $1B at $22B valuation in funding amid regulatory pressure

Kalshi reportedly raises $1B at $22B valuation in funding amid regulatory pressure

Stacks of coins increasing in height beneath the word Kalshi on a green background, symbolizing growth and financial success. Kalshi raises $300 million Series D, hitting $5B valuation and expansion. Kalshi reportedly raises $1 billion at $22 billion valuation in funding

Kalshi is said to have pulled in more than $1 billion in a fresh funding round, pushing its valuation up to about $22 billion, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal.

This appears to be a sharp jump from just a couple of months ago. In December, we reported that the prediction market platform raised $1 billion at an $11 billion valuation, meaning its worth has effectively doubled in a short span. The earlier round included backing from Paradigm, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and ARK Invest.

This latest raise appears to have been led by Coatue Management, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because the details have not been made public.

Kalshi raises $1 billion in latest funding round amid regulatory uncertainty

What stands out is the timing. Investors seem to be leaning in even as legal and regulatory pressures build rather than fade. Kalshi is currently dealing with challenges at the state level, including criminal charges in Arizona, while also operating under the oversight of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) at the federal level.

The split regulatory environment helps explain why investors may still be willing to commit serious capital. There’s a growing sense that the long-term outcome will be decided federally, even if state-level friction continues in the near term. Signals from the CFTC have pointed to a more open stance toward prediction markets, suggesting the rules are still evolving rather than closing in.

At a $22 billion valuation, Kalshi is now priced at roughly 14 to 15 times its annualized revenue, which is estimated to be around $1.5 billion. This puts it somewhere between fast-growing fintech startups and more mature exchange operators in terms of how the market is valuing it.

The bullish case is that if prediction markets become a lasting part of the financial system, platforms like Kalshi could benefit from strong network effects and steady transaction fee revenue as participation grows. 

But that outcome hinges on unresolved regulatory questions, including how these markets are classified and whether they can expand into areas like sports, where the line between financial instruments and gambling remains blurred.

The risks run just as deep as ongoing legal battles at the state level could limit how broadly Kalshi can operate. At the same time, core questions about how these markets function , including whether traders with better information should be allowed to participate freely, are still unsettled.

In that sense, the current valuation reflects a conditional bet. If prediction markets secure a stable place within the financial system and Kalshi manages to establish a durable foothold, today’s pricing could make sense. If regulation tightens or becomes fragmented across jurisdictions, however, both growth expectations and valuation multiples could come under pressure.

ReadWrite has reached out to Coatue Management and Kalshi for comment.

Featured image: Kalshi

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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