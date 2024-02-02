Joe Rogan signs massive new deal with Spotify

Since 2020, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ has been a Spotify exclusive. And now, Rogan’s partnership with the streaming service has entered a new era in a new podcast deal which, according to the Wall Street Journal, is estimated to be worth $250 million.

The outlet also claims that the deal involves an upfront minimum guarantee, along with a revenue-sharing agreement based on ad sales.

Under the new licensing agreement, Spotify will distribute ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ on numerous podcast platforms, including a video version on YouTube. Rogan, 56, has hosted ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast since 2009. It has over 2,200 episodes to date, is the #1 podcast in the world, and since 2020, it’s been a Spotify exclusive.

“We’re just getting started,” Spotify said in a blog post. “JRE remains podcasting’s king, consistently ranking as the most-listened-to podcast globally, and our users have ranked the show as Spotify’s Wrapped top podcast each year since 2020.”

In an interview with the streamer, Rogan said, “I think podcasting is an art form, and I definitely sucked at it when I first started. I was curious, but I didn’t understand how to make a conversation flow. I didn’t know when to shut up and listen, and I didn’t know how to make someone comfortable so that you can get the most out of their perspective. I’ve learned how to assist the conversation’s flow instead of waiting for my turn to talk. I learned how to be fully locked in with what the other person is saying.”

“A lot of what helps is that I’ve done it for so many hours and learned how to do it better over trial and error, but also that I only have people on the show that I’m genuinely interested in talking to,” he added. “I never do a podcast just because a person is popular. It’s always from a place of ‘I think it would be cool to talk to that person.'”