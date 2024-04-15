EA’s Iron Man game is open world, job listing suggests

The announced-but-unnamed Iron Man video game that Electronic Arts’ Motive Studios is working on looks to be an open world action-adventure, if a job listing is any indication.

The Portuguese gaming website Geekinout found the listing on EA’s own careers website. The vacancy is for a senior technical artist for the Iron Man team and the advertisement directly says the employee will help “oversee the rendering related aspects of an open world action-adventure AAA title.”

It goes on to say the position “requires high-level artistic sensibilities and strong technical skills; the ability to work with the art and rendering teams to drive the development of new engine features and to guide the content creation to maximize what is available.”

EA’s job posting says the team is currently working on two projects — one being the Iron Man game and then a focus on what’s coming next for Battlefield.

A second job posting has similar wording, instead for a senior environment artist. In the requirements section, it says “Open World experience is a plus.”

What do we know about the new Iron Man game so far?

After announcing the game and its collaboration with Marvel Games in September 2022, Electronic Arts has offered few details about Iron Man or what the game will entail. EA’s original announcement described the game as an “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure” video game in development at Montreal-based Motive.

The development team is led by Oliver Proulx, who worked on Marvel’s Avengers (2020) for Crystal Dynamics and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2021) for Eidos Montreal. His team includes industry veterans Ian Fraizer, Maëlenn Lumineau, and J.F. Poirier.

The game is said to feature an original narrative that taps into Iron Man’s rich history, with players immersing themselves in the powers of Marvel’s mainstay character and the genius of his alter ego, Tony Stark.

On April 9, Motive general manager Patrick Klaus, discussing that studio’s assignment to support development on the Battlefield franchise, name-checked the Iron Man game with a succinct: “In parallel, development continues to move forward on our Iron Man project…

“The team made excellent progress this year, hitting a major internal milestone and laying a robust foundation for the journey ahead. Iron Man is an important priority for Motive, and I’m very proud of the work we’ve accomplished so far.”

Featured Image: Photo by Riku Lu on Unsplash