Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home EA’s Iron Man game is open world, job listing suggests

EA’s Iron Man game is open world, job listing suggests

Marvel doll stood up amongst a background of leaves
tl;dr

  • The Iron Man game by EA's Motive Studios is an open-world action-adventure.
  • Job listings reveal positions focused on rendering and environment design.
  • Development team led by industry veterans promises an original narrative.

The announced-but-unnamed Iron Man video game that Electronic Arts’ Motive Studios is working on looks to be an open world action-adventure, if a job listing is any indication.

The Portuguese gaming website Geekinout found the listing on EA’s own careers website. The vacancy is for a senior technical artist for the Iron Man team and the advertisement directly says the employee will help “oversee the rendering related aspects of an open world action-adventure AAA title.”

It goes on to say the position “requires high-level artistic sensibilities and strong technical skills; the ability to work with the art and rendering teams to drive the development of new engine features and to guide the content creation to maximize what is available.”

EA’s job posting says the team is currently working on two projects — one being the Iron Man game and then a focus on what’s coming next for Battlefield.

A second job posting has similar wording, instead for a senior environment artist. In the requirements section, it says “Open World experience is a plus.”

What do we know about the new Iron Man game so far?

After announcing the game and its collaboration with Marvel Games in September 2022, Electronic Arts has offered few details about Iron Man or what the game will entail. EA’s original announcement described the game as an “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure” video game in development at Montreal-based Motive.

The development team is led by Oliver Proulx, who worked on Marvel’s Avengers (2020) for Crystal Dynamics and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2021) for Eidos Montreal. His team includes industry veterans Ian Fraizer, Maëlenn Lumineau, and J.F. Poirier.

The game is said to feature an original narrative that taps into Iron Man’s rich history, with players immersing themselves in the powers of Marvel’s mainstay character and the genius of his alter ego, Tony Stark.

On April 9, Motive general manager Patrick Klaus, discussing that studio’s assignment to support development on the Battlefield franchise, name-checked the Iron Man game with a succinct: “In parallel, development continues to move forward on our Iron Man project…

“The team made excellent progress this year, hitting a major internal milestone and laying a robust foundation for the journey ahead. Iron Man is an important priority for Motive, and I’m very proud of the work we’ve accomplished so far.”

Featured Image: Photo by Riku Lu on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Gamers watching Fallout TV series while playing the game
Fallout 76 and Fallout 4 enjoy player surge thanks to Amazon’s TV show
Sophie Atkinson
Array of gaming devices including a PC, Xbox console, PS5, and Nintendo Switch blurred in the background, symbolizing Xbox Game Pass's cross-platform reach.
What is Xbox Game Pass and much does it cost?
Rachael Davies
Marvel doll stood up amongst a background of leaves
EA’s Iron Man game is open world, job listing suggests
Sophie Atkinson
An image from Rixas, a new wargame
Rixas – is this the hardest of hardcore wargames we have ever seen?
Paul McNally
Apple denies breaching court order in ongoing Epic Games dispute. The image is a creative representation of a competition or battle between two major companies in the digital market, specifically in gaming and app distribution. On the left, there is an icon representing Apple, characterized by the stylized white "A" of the App Store logo, with a blue background. The Apple logo has a pair of cartoonish red boxing gloves, indicating readiness for a fight or competition. On the right side, there is a similar icon for Epic Games, known for its popular video game titles and the Epic Games Store. Its logo is black and white with boxing gloves identical to those on the Apple icon. In the center, there is a stylized "VS" for "versus," emphasizing the competitive aspect of the image. The background features a boxing ring, reinforcing the concept of a battle or confrontation between the two entities. This imagery likely alludes to legal or market competition between Apple and Epic Games, perhaps referencing a lawsuit or a dispute over app store policies and practices.
Apple denies breaching court order in ongoing Epic Games dispute
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Meta VR headsets in schools to 'require teacher supervision'. Two individuals using virtual reality headsets, interacting with digital interfaces and virtual elements in a space filled with glowing digital graphics and connections.
AR/VR

Meta VR headsets in schools will have supervisory controls, exec assures
Suswati Basu29 mins

A Meta executive has assured parents and teachers that Meta Quest headsets tabbed for use in school settings will come with measures and controls that allow teachers to supervise students...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.