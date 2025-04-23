Irish regulator “understandably concerned” about problem gambling

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) is “understandably concerned” about the estimates of problem gambling in the country.

The authority has requested feedback on how its social responsibility fund should be administered and utilized, after it highlighted a survey that produced some stark findings.

While the GRAI began some of its regulatory duties this year, its full remit will not unfold until 2016. Despite the phased operations, the body has been delving into significant past studies and research into the extent of the social impact of gambling in Ireland.

One such piece of work, concluded in October 2023, found that problem gambling was 10 times greater than a previous estimate outlined in the 2019-20 Irish National Drug and Alcohol Survey.

The study indicated that 3.3% of Irish citizens suffer from gambling harm, equating to one in 30 adults. That was based on a sample size of around 3000 adults, using the Problem Gambling Severity Index (PGSI).

Another report, filed in June last year, found a strong correlation between childhood gambling exposure and gambling issues later in life.

New figures from the ESRI indicate estimates that 1-in-30 adults in Ireland suffer from problem gambling – ten times higher than a previous measure from 2019 | Read more https://t.co/R2GYsXD66k pic.twitter.com/VHEum6slb0 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 5, 2023

Four consultations opened to various stakeholders

As part of the Gambling Regulation Act of 2024 (that initiated the GRAI), a Social Impact Fund has been established to support treatment for users experiencing gambling harm, as well as preventative measures.

The fund will be the recipient of the proceeds of a mandatory levy applied annually to gambling operators and gaming companies.

As stated above, and as part of the full remit of the GRAI, the agency has opened four consultations (opened from 14 April to 15 May) accessible to various stakeholders in the gambling sector.

The respective surveys will be tailored to specific groups: those with lived experience of gambling harm or addiction, those working for addiction treatment services, NGO workers centered on vulnerable groups, and family members impacted by another person’s gambling.

The feedback received from the questionnaires will contribute to how the Social Impact Fund is applied and how it evolves to meet different needs.

Image credit: Ideogram