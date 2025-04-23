Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Irish regulator “understandably concerned” about problem gambling

Irish regulator “understandably concerned” about problem gambling

AI image to represent an individual suffering gambling harm / The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) is “understandably concerned” about the estimates of problem gambling in the country. 

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) is “understandably concerned” about the estimates of problem gambling in the country.

The authority has requested feedback on how its social responsibility fund should be administered and utilized, after it highlighted a survey that produced some stark findings.

While the GRAI began some of its regulatory duties this year, its full remit will not unfold until 2016. Despite the phased operations, the body has been delving into significant past studies and research into the extent of the social impact of gambling in Ireland. 

One such piece of work, concluded in October 2023, found that problem gambling was 10 times greater than a previous estimate outlined in the 2019-20 Irish National Drug and Alcohol Survey.

The study indicated that 3.3% of Irish citizens suffer from gambling harm, equating to one in 30 adults. That was based on a sample size of around 3000 adults, using the Problem Gambling Severity Index (PGSI).

Another report, filed in June last year, found a strong correlation between childhood gambling exposure and gambling issues later in life. 

Four consultations opened to various stakeholders

As part of the Gambling Regulation Act of 2024 (that initiated the GRAI), a Social Impact Fund has been established to support treatment for users experiencing gambling harm, as well as preventative measures.

The fund will be the recipient of the proceeds of a mandatory levy applied annually to gambling operators and gaming companies. 

As stated above, and as part of the full remit of the GRAI, the agency has opened four consultations (opened from 14 April to 15 May) accessible to various stakeholders in the gambling sector. 

The respective surveys will be tailored to specific groups: those with lived experience of gambling harm or addiction, those working for addiction treatment services, NGO workers centered on vulnerable groups, and family members impacted by another person’s gambling.

The feedback received from the questionnaires will contribute to how the Social Impact Fund is applied and how it evolves to meet different needs.

Image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

India eyes tighter controls on booming online gaming industry due to fraud and money laundering fears
Jacob Woodward
Official image to confirm Booming Games' UK partnership with 32Red / Booming Games has entered into a partnership with 32Red which will see the company’s significant portfolio of titles added to the online casino site.
Booming Games confirms key partnership with 32Red
Graeme Hanna
Annapolis in Maryland
Market platform Kalshi files restraining order against Maryland Lottery Commission
Rachael Davies
UK government plans to ease slot machine restrictions halted
Rachael Davies
High school teenagers
Online gambling is the growing hobby of high school students
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

India eyes tighter controls on booming online gaming industry due to fraud and money laundering fears
Jacob Woodward3 hours

The Indian government is looking to increase its scrutiny of the online gaming sector, following some serious red flags from investigative agencies about rising cases of fraud and potential money...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.