Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Indian police revive Chinese online betting probe into $53 million racket

Indian police revive Chinese online betting probe into $53 million racket

Hyderabad, India

Indian police in Hyderabad have re-opened a probe into Chinese-run illegal betting apps, thought to be linked to a $53 million racket.

Hyderabad’s cybercrime unit has taken over a probe into Chinese-run illegal betting apps, four years after the investigation first began. The case centers around a money laundering racket to the tune of 443 crone (around $53 million USD), routed back to companies based in Hong Kong.

Back in 2021, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) flagged suspicious activity from Chinese-owned apps operating in India. According to the complaint, illegal funds were moved through companies based in Delhi and Mumbai with the pretence of paying for cloud services and freight shipping. However, the ED alleged that the addresses of those companies were fake.

“The Chinese directors of Linkyun and Dokypay have absconded, raising further suspicions about the operations,” read the original complaint from the ED. “The money trail investigation showed that funds collected through banned Chinese betting apps were chanelled through e-wallets and remitted to Hong Kong-based firms.”

What’s next for the probe?

The original case came to the authorities’ attention when a Hyderabad resident reported losing money to a colour prediction game hosted on a Chinese app. However, despite how long the investigation has been running, no arrest have yet been made, only notices to some of the people accused at the Indian companies money was being transmitted through.

Now in 2025, the case has been formally re-registered with the cybercrime unit on May 3, with charges linked to cheating, forgery, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using forged documents, and more being levelled. With the transfer of the case, it’s expected that the specialized police unit will take a fresh look at all evidence, financial documents, and the digital footprints of the various companies involved.

This comes in the wake of India eyeing stricter regulations around online gambling to prevent illegal activities like these from taking place.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY 2.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

IBIA presents Q1 2025 report on suspicious betting
Graeme Hanna
Horse racing at Golden Gate Fields, Albany, California. Race 5, 6 furlongs 2017.
World-famous jockeys to band together in new horse racing league
Sophie Atkinson
APRIL 26, 2009 - Horse Racing : The Horse racing event at Tokyo race course on April 26, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tsutomu Takasu)
British Horse Racing Q1 report sees betting turnover fall
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of a green felt poker table with a scattering of colorful poker chips. The chips are a mix of red, white, and blue, with some stacks neatly organized and others casually dispersed. A single hand is reaching towards the chips, holding "ALL IN" written on a small card. Soft, focused lighting illuminates the scene, highlighting the textures of the felt and the reflections on the chips, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement.
Virginia sports betting increased in March, showing big jump from 2024
Sophie Atkinson
Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, starting grid. Camn see four cars lined up on the grid.
Who are the favorites for the F1 Miami Grand Prix?
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Paris
Gambling

French gambling industry sees steep rise amid calls for regulatory control
Rachael Davies19 minutes

Online French gambling operators spark industry growth in 2024, amid calls from casinos for 'regulatory rebalancing and relief'. French gambling operators reported a 4.7% rise in gross gaming revenue (GGR)...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.